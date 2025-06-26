Brooklyn Community in Disbelief Over Egor Demin as 2025 NBA Draft Board Sees Unusual Shift

“Demin is another player who has been tough to pin down in terms of his landing spot, having worked out for the vast majority of franchises inside the top 20” wrote ESPN reporters Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo in their report covering the Mock Draft. The former BYU and former Real Madrid player had created a reputation as a playmaker with quick decision-making ability, and possessing guard-like skills despite being the size of a wing player, to earn a spot as a speculated first-round pick. His poor shooting and other deficiencies, however, made him out to be a pick for late-lottery teams. But to the surprise of many, the Brooklyn Community came in and switched that narrative!

The ongoing 2025 NBA Draft ceremony dropped one of its first major surprises of the night recently: the Brooklyn Nets have now drafted Egor Demin as the 8th overall pick!

Its a big development, especially since, according to mock drafts by the NBA and ESPN, Demin was expected to go as the 13th overall pick. Demin is now the first BYU product to be drafted since Jimmer Fredette in 2011. He is also the 18th Cougars player drafted since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Nets went into the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most influential teams, possessing a total of 5 picks. Therefore, people are not that upset that Demin was picked. Rather, they were upset that, given the number of choices the team had, they could have picked Demin later in the draft too. The 8th pick could have been used to get another top talent like Khaman Maluach. And lo and behold, the fanbase descended on X to make their disappointment public!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

NBA Fans criticize the Brooklyn Nets choosing Egor Demin: “i hate being a nets fan.”

One social media user made his unfiltered opinion and feelings known by writing “i hate being a nets fan”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…