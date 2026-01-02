Bruiser Wolf Responds After Kevin Durant Declares 43-Year-Old Detroit Emcee His New ‘Favorite Artist’

Kevin Durant is a sucker for hard-working talent, and unlike many other stars across industries, the Rockets’ scoring specialist doesn’t need affiliations or hard money to promote talent. While Durant is Drake’s new best friend from the NBA, he declared that he has a new favorite artist. The NBA star has seemingly been tuning into Bruiser Wolf’s tracks for motivation.

In a viral video on X, Durant declared the 43-year-old Detroit-based rapper as his favorite rapper lately.

“My top artist right now, Bruiser Wolf,” Durant said. “[He] is a new unorthodox style of rap, but this n—a’s bar is ridiculous. It’s gonna take you some time to get it, but Bruiser Wolf is probably my favorite new artist.”

Overwhelmed with the NBA star’s big affirmation, Wolf reposted KD’s video on his X handle with a special message for the scoring maestro.

“KD the realest ever 💯💯🤞🏽,” he wrote on X, reposting Durant’s video of talking about him.

This wasn’t the first time, though, that Durant gave a big shoutout to Wolf. In November, while he interviewed Cade Cunningham on Boardroom, he asked the Pistons star if he had heard about the Detroit rapper.

“I love everything they doing in Detroit,” he told Cunningham. “You heard a Bruiser Wolf? Nah. Check out Bruiser Wolf. My favorite new artist from Detroit.”

Devaul Near, aka Bruiser Wolf’s rapping, is unique, unorthodox and what the Washington Post called “cursive” rapping. A member of Bruiser Brigade, the richness of Wolf’s versatility lies in blending vulnerability, humor, sadness, and his naked street style observations about city life and people. He released his debut album, Dope Game Stupid, in 2021.

That was Durant in his element off the floor, tuned into the culture and the details. However, on the court on Thursday, a Nets rookie found himself on the wrong end of KD’s razor-sharp edge.

Kevin Durant trash-talks Danny Wolf after the rookie’s bad 3-point miss hits Rockets star

The Houston Rockets cake-walked the short-handed Brooklyn Nets for the fourth straight win on Thursday. In what proved to be a wire-to-wire victory, Houston showcased their complete dominance behind Kevin Durant’s rare type of game. The scoring savant had a double-double game with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes. However, it was Durant’s trash talk to rookie Danny Wolf that became the highlight of the night.

The incident took place in the second quarter when Durant tried to box out Nick Claxton. Wolf, who had the ball, took an open 3-point shot, watching Sengun close in. However, to Wolf’s misery, the ball missed the entirety of the ring, hit the backboard, and then hit Durant in the face.

As if that humiliation wasn’t enough for Wolf, Durant had some words for the rookie. “Trash-a-s miss, Wolf,” he told the rookie who finished the game with just 9 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

In his defense, Wolf is a pretty good 3-point shooter, making over 35 percent of his shots. For sure, KD is just being hard on the rookie, close to giving him a welcome to the NBA moment.

As for the Rockets, they had dropped two back-to-back games before the Christmas Day win against the Lakers. Since then, their undefeated streak has been assisted both by an easier schedule and remarkable team performances, from their star and role players alike.