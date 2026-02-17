“Brush Yo Sh**”: Kevin Durant Faces Fan Heckling Over Grooming

The moment didn’t happen during a play. It didn’t come after a turnover. It came in the tunnel. Kevin Durant walked off following his All-Star loss to Team Stars when a fan yelled, “Ay KD, you need to brush yo sh** and get some lotion.” Cameras caught the Houston Rockets forward turn back once, then keep walking without a word.

For a player known for never letting fans get the last word, that reaction was the surprise. Because Durant usually answers. Heckling Kevin Durant is nothing new. His bald patch and ashy legs have been recurring jokes across NBA arenas and social media for years, so the All-Star jab itself wasn’t unusual. The silence was.

As recently as January, a hot mic during the Rockets’ 111-104 win over the Pistons caught Durant snapping at a courtside fan wearing his old Nets No. 7 jersey. “Who the f— you talking to, you fat m—–f–ker? You ain’t gonna do s—! … Watch your f—— mouth.”

Then earlier in February against Oklahoma City, he escalated further during a stoppage in play. “I know where you live, white boy.” Those moments fit Durant’s long-standing stance that fans pay to watch basketball, not disrespect players. He has repeatedly described the court as sacred ground and drawn a firm line between trash talk and personal shots.

That’s why the All-Star clip landed differently. Same Durant. Same environment. Completely different reaction. He let it go. And the timing matters.

Kevin Durant is in murky waters

Durant’s relationship with the public has never been limited to courtside seats. His online presence has always mirrored his in-game personality, direct, reactive, and unfiltered.

Now a new burner account allegation has pulled him back into controversy. Screenshots circulating online link the account @gethigher77 to harsh messages about current teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. The posts also allegedly took aim at Devin Booker, Frank Vogel, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry.

No independent source has confirmed the account belongs to Durant. However, the speculation gained traction because of his history with alternate profiles. Earlier this season on the Pivot Podcast, Durant admitted he uses multiple accounts to stay anonymous and avoid building resentment toward media or fans.

Zach Lowe addressed the situation on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “It’s an account, and it’s allegedly him. There are a lot of signs that it’s him. Just s— talking a bunch of people that he’s either played with or played against.” Durant has denied involvement publicly, and no proof has surfaced. Still, the conversation has dominated online discourse around him.

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward Kevin Durant () 7of the Houston Rockets looks on during game three against Team World during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taken alone, the All-Star heckle was routine NBA background noise. In context, it became a contrast. The same player who recently confronted fans face-to-face chose silence in public while simultaneously becoming the center of speculation online. One environment got restraint. The other keeps escalating without confirmation.

That difference is why the clip spread. Durant didn’t change his personality overnight. But for one moment, inside a building full of cameras and fans, he resisted responding. Meanwhile, away from the court, the questions around him only grew louder.

Until proof emerges, the burner story stays speculation. Yet the tunnel moment already revealed something real. Kevin Durant can ignore a fan. Ignoring the internet may be much harder.