Bryce and Savannah James Share Same Message for LeBron James on Father’s Day

ByShubhanshu lal

Jun 15, 2025 | 9:20 PM EDT

Father’s Day 2025 in the James household? Predictably wholesome—but with just enough flair to remind us who we’re dealing with. While the world expected LeBron James to get showered with love, the real story was in the delivery.

Savannah James, the family’s rock, kept it classic with a heartfelt “Happy Father’s Day”—simple, emotional, and dripping with the kind of sincerity only a wife and mother of three could muster. But Bryce? Oh, he had to add a little spice. His message? Same words… but with a GOAT emoji tacked on the end. More importantly, with the Eiffel Tower in the back, a reminder of the 2024 Olympics. Subtle? No. Necessary? Absolutely. Because if there’s one thing the James family understands, it’s branding—and LeBron’s status as the Greatest Of All Time isn’t up for debate.

Bryce's GOAT emoji: A playful nod or a serious claim about LeBron's legacy?

