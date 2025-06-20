brand-logo
Bryce James Makes Feelings About Lakers Clear Days After LeBron’s Retirement Confession

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jun 20, 2025 | 3:39 PM EDT

There’s a new James on the block! Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already sharing the court with his oldest son, Bronny James, in Southern California. However, his second son, Bryce, is also paving his own path in the basketball world. The 18-year-old shooting guard is following in the footsteps of his dad and brother as he begins his journey after committing to the Arizona Wildcats for collegiate basketball.

Bryce has already made his parents, LeBron James and Savannah James, proud. However, on Thursday, he took things up a notch as the newest wildcat featured in the team’s official post. It was a ‘get to know’ video in which Bryce had to answer a few questions. When asked about his favorite team, can you guess what was Bryce’s answer? You guessed it. “Los Angeles Lakers,” Bryce said. This was followed up by his favorite player.

Well, we all know that it wouldn’t be anyone else but his father, LeBron James. The rapid fire finished with the question, “Who is the GOAT?” To which Bryce obviously named his dad, making his feelings about the Lakers and his father pretty clear. This clip was soon picked up by his mother, who was left speechless as she posted it on her story.

"Is Bryce James destined to surpass his father LeBron's legacy in the basketball world?"

