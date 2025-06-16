Bryce James Receives Strong Advice From LeBron’s Mother That Will Help His NBA Future

Bryce James might be LeBron’s youngest basketball prodigy, but this week, it wasn’t a crossover or corner three that made headlines—it was a grandmotherly alley-oop straight from Gloria James herself. On Bryce’s 18th birthday, LeBron’s mom, aka Grammy Glo, dropped a heartfelt message that might just end up being more clutch than any game-winner his dad ever hit in Miami.

“Happiest 18th Birthday grandson!!!! 🎂🎉🎊 Boy has time fly’d. 🤯 I thank God for blessing our family with these years with you. And I pray for many more. 🙏🏾 You have grown from a young boy to a young man. And it has been such a joy watching you spread your wings and continue to soar to new and amazing heights! Enjoy your Freshmen year at college. And never change who YOU are. 😉 Love you past the atmosphere. 🩷.” That’s the kind of advice that doesn’t show up on scouting reports, but it might just be the secret to success in today’s cutthroat NBA world.

Now, Gloria James isn’t just any grandmother—she’s the OG of NBA moms. She raised LeBron through Akron’s toughest streets and now she’s making sure Bryce James has the same foundation. This isn’t some surface-level support either. She’s courtside, Instagram-side, and inside his head with words of wisdom that belong in a Hallmark x NBA collab.

At Bryce’s graduation, she proudly posted: “I KNOW YOU’RE GOING TO STRIVE AND SUCCEED TO REACH BEYOND THE PLANETS!!!!” We’re talking about a woman who believed in LeBron before Nike did—and now she’s backing Bryce James with the same full-court press of love.

Alright, let’s talk numbers—because millennials love stats more than Skip Bayless loves hating on LeBron.

Senior Year at Sierra Canyon. Bryce averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds, but it’s what he did when it mattered that stood out. Senior Night (Jan 17, 2025): 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists in an 84–42 blowout win. The kid led like a seasoned vet. Hoophall Classic vs. No. 6 Grayson (Jan 21): Career-high 16 points, including four 3s, five boards, and four steals. Steph would’ve approved of the splash. State Tourney Run (March 11–15): 15 points with five first-half threes in the semis, then a gritty 5-board, 3-assist game in the championship win.

This wasn’t just stat-padding. Bryce showed up in big games like he had MJ’s playoff DNA mixed with a dash of Danny Green’s corner confidence (okay, maybe peak Danny Green).

Bryce James On the AAU & EYBL Circuit

Bryce suited up for Strive for Greatness in Nike EYBL—coincidence? Not when your dad is the face of the league. Averaged 6.9 PPG, 2.2 RPG, shooting 36.8% from deep. Best outing? A 12-point gem vs. NightRydas Elite in Peach Jam. He might not be dunking from the free-throw line (yet), but Bryce James is already spacing the floor better than a D’Antoni offense. His shooting stroke is smoother than Paul Pierce’s TV takes are confusing.

Recruiters currently peg Bryce as a 3- to 4-star talent, ranked around No. 45 at SG, and recently committed to Arizona. He’s not a finished product, but the bones are there: Strengths: Shooting range, floor spacing, basketball IQ. He’s not Bronny. He’s not LeBron. He’s Bryce James—a different kind of baller with a sniper’s touch and grandma’s guidance.

via Imago Team SFG’s Bryce James (5) prepares to shoot a free throw against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session one on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Memphis Sports & Event Center in Memphis, Tenn.

The most important takeaway? Bryce isn’t just being raised in the shadows of greatness—he’s being lifted by it. Gloria James brings that intergenerational love that can’t be taught in the gym. From middle school games to postgame hugs, her presence is the kind of emotional defense that never lets you down.

And her message this birthday? It’s more than just grandma fluff—it’s a compass for life: “Never change who YOU are.” Because in a league full of copycats, hot takes, and microwave stardom, staying true might be Bryce’s most valuable skill yet.