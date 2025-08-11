Bryce James Shows He Can Do What LeBron James Praises Other Kids For

There aren’t many things LeBron James loves for than basketball. However, football manages to give a good fight. Being a former player, the Akron Hammer can look at the game with a nuanced eye. He caught Sheduer Sanders’ skillset early. At just 23, the son of Deion Sanders was thought of as a kid in a man’s world when he got drafted to the NFL.

It was all proven wrong in his preseason debut. James was one of the biggest supporters for the Browns QB. “That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!,” he wrote on X. But watching LeBron James heap praise on Shedeur Sanders might have rustled a few feathers. Notably, Bryce James is in Arizona preparing for his college basketball season.

But he had time on his hands to be a quarterback for just one throw.

And it didn’t disappoint. In the video, the 18-year-old could be seen effortlessly throwing a football. There was a spiral, and it landed right into the hands of his teammate. However, his father, LeBron James, is yet to make any comment about the same.

Maybe he is still finding the right words, or LeBron James is too busy on the golf course. We don’t know what the wait is about. It is just football after all, a sport that the Akron Hammer didn’t allow his children to play growing up. Moreover, with Bryce James looking to excel in basketball, it could be that’s the part of his life that LeBron James would want to share.

Just being on the hardwood with the last name ‘James’ comes with a lot of baggage. And Bryce James is going to have to unpack a lot.

Bryce James’ path is not going to be easy

Think about what Bronny James had to face when he made it to the NBA. It started a media frenzy. That was honestly the case when he joined USC. Sadly, his health accident deprived the elder James of having a full college experience. Bryce, though, has to start from the very beginning with lots of expectations.

The Arizona Wildcats have been a national powerhouse for a long. However, the 18-year-old James wasn’t a highly touted recruit. He showed flashes in high school, but never found a consistent role. The talks, though, have been loud. Bryce James is already taller than his elder brother, so the expectations have been set.

Everybody sees him as the true successor to LeBron James. Speaking of his father, their futures are also intertwined. From the statements made by Rich Paul, this could be James’ last season in LA. Bryce James will be eligible to enter the draft after finishing one year in college. There’s dialogue that they could play together.

Bryce doesn’t think it’s possible. He can’t see his father playing for another two years. However, who thought he would be playing at 40? Till his career his alive, the spotlight is magnified on both Bryce and Bronny James. There are expectations to do justice to their last names and add to the enchanting legacy their father will leave the game with.

But as the father, LeBron James wants none of that. His message has always been to embrace their independent paths, no matter how unusual they might seem. Bryce committing to the Wildcats, miles away from Los Angeles is a great example of that. If they do succeed, it will be on the backs of their own effort.

Bryce James will hope he can take a decisive step when he suits up for Arizona next season.