Bryce James’ Striking Physical Change Leaves LeBron James Beaming At Long-Awaited Family Reunion

The attention on the Wildcats this season is getting wilder for an unsurprising reason. They will play their first season with Bryce James, the son of an NBA legend, and there’s buzzing anticipation to see what he’s going to accomplish in a new space. The latest updates about Bryce’s new college life are already turning heads. That’s not the scrawny teen from Sierra Canyon anymore and even his dad noticed. As the 2025-26 NCAA season inches closer, Bryce dropped by home. As the first visit home tends to go, he surprised his parents with his new look.

As the NBA offseason tends to go, LeBron James is home working on his conditioning while the trade chatter remains relentless. The only thing that he could happily disrupt his routine for is his kids. So he was very excited when his other college birdy returned to the nest.

Bryce travelled from Arizona to Los Angeles and LeBron announced, “My Twin home!!!! Ayyyyeeeeee [Bryce]” on his Stories. The first one to welcome Bryce as soon as he’s through the doors was Indigo Sky, the family’s famous doggo influencer.

LeBron James had a whole performance to welcome him. “That boy home from college feel a little big! That boy from college feel a little big!” Bron sang for half the video. Well, yeah Bryce’s appearances have changed a tad. His high school profile as of April listed him at 6’3″ and 190 lbs. Since Arizona, he’s taller (6’6″) and leaner (180 lbs) before his college debut.

But that’s not what gets Bron in his feels. It’s Bryce’s new look. “Look at it! Y’all see his beard? Oh my goodness!” Sure Bryce is nowhere near the full-bodied beard like his dad’s but his little start is giving 2004-05 Baby Bron. We can see why it’d make his dad laugh maniacally.

LeBron James has a whole line of men’s grooming products with The Shop. Very often, he shares his beard maintenance routine online. Looks like it might be time for Bryce to pick up a few tips from dad. Everyone knows he’s getting a lot of that in hoops already.

LeBron James helped son grow in college

Arizona ended the 2024-25 season in the Sweet Sixteen against Duke and – no surprise – Cooper Flagg. After that, the school finalized its nationally ranked recruiting class. The much anticipated star of this roster had committed before the tournament – LeBron James’ son, Bryce, who picked the Wildcats over USC and Ohio State.

His new coach, Tommy Lloyd is known as one of the best skills developers in college. As the squad builds towards the season opening, Lloyd expressed pride in Bryce’s consistency and improvements. “He is all about development. So, just getting better in practice every single day, getting stronger in the weight room. So, for me, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Lloyd also spoke of what a huge adjustment it usually is for teens to go to a college weight room. Just before he was celebrating Bryce’s homecoming, LeBron shared clips lifting weights in his home. Despite the proximity of his dad’s impressive home gym, Lloyd revealed Bryce had to adjust with a lot of hard work.

Daddy Bron helped with this adjustment from a distance. Just before he came back home for a break, Bryce told local Arizona news about the advice his 4x NBA champ dad gave him, “Just working hard and coming in and doing what you do best.” The 18-year-old further said, “Making sure if you’re not having some good days, always have to stay positive. … miss a shot, maybe get a turnover or something, don’t hang your head down. Always keep your head up. Push through and stay positive.”

After making it to the Sweet Sixteen last year and a lineup of some of the best prospects in the country, Arizona is expected to make a deeper run in March Madness in 2026. It’s still not clear if Bryce is working his way into the starting lineup or how much minutes he’d earn in the rotation. Regardless of how he looks though, LeBron James’ son is the biggest draw for the Wildcats.