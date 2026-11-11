Bucks Face ‘Catastrophe’ as Gary Trent Jr. Investigation Set to Trigger Multiple Suspensions, Per ESPN Insider

The Milwaukee Bucks could face serious consequences as the NBA investigates their four-year, $64 million contract with Gary Trent Jr. The league is examining whether the franchise circumvented salary-cap rules through a possible prior agreement with the guard. A guilty finding could put the team’s future draft capital and front-office leadership at risk.

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The investigation has also put general manager Jon Horst’s future under scrutiny. On an episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Bobby Marks, and Tim MacMahon discussed the potential fallout for Milwaukee.

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“Jon Horst is facing a disastrous situation with this team where he might be getting suspension,” Windhorst said. He added, “Everybody in the league expects a guilty finding in Gary Trent. If that’s not happening, if that doesn’t happen, it will be an upset.”

Bucks Could Lose Draft Picks as Jon Horst Faces an Uncertain Future

The NBA’s investigation centers on Trent’s latest contract after he previously accepted smaller deals to remain in Milwaukee. He initially joined the Bucks on a veteran-minimum contract in 2024 before signing a two-year, $7.5 million agreement ahead of the 2025-26 season. After opting out of his player option, he signed a four-year, $64 million contract in July 2026.

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The league is examining whether there was a prior understanding that Trent would receive a more lucrative deal in the future in exchange for accepting less money during his previous seasons. Such an arrangement could violate the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement provisions against salary-cap circumvention.

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Windhorst also raised concerns about what could happen if Horst loses his position. With the possibility of a suspension hanging over the general manager, Milwaukee could struggle to attract a replacement given the difficult circumstances surrounding the franchise.

The potential punishment could also affect the Bucks’ ability to rebuild. Bobby Marks brought up previous NBA cases involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers to explain why Milwaukee could face significant penalties if the allegations are proven.

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“If they are found guilty, there are going to be draft picks stripped and people are going to be suspended indefinitely for a long time here,” Marks said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost draft picks following the Joe Smith salary-cap circumvention case in 2000. More recently, the Clippers faced severe punishment following the NBA’s investigation into their dealings involving Kawhi Leonard, including the loss of future first-round picks and suspensions for key personnel. These precedents explain why the Bucks’ situation has attracted considerable attention.

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Tim MacMahon offered an even more concerning assessment of the potential impact on Milwaukee’s future.

“Listen, you call this the danger zone. I call this hell. This is like, whoa, what happens if hell freezes over? It’s a Milwaukee NBA season for the next five or six years. That’s what happens,” MacMahon said.

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With the investigation still ongoing, Milwaukee has yet to learn whether it will face any punishment.