Bucks GM’s Remark Raises Worry About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future Amid Celtics Rumor

If Milwaukee Bucks fans thought this offseason was going to be a smooth cruise, GM John Horst just threw a wrench into that idea — and not the tiny IKEA kind either. When asked if the Bucks had done enough to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around, Horst’s answer wasn’t exactly the firm handshake of confidence the fanbase was hoping for.

“Have we done enough? I don’t know. We’ll find out,” Horst admitted to The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. Then he followed it up like a manager who just turned in a group project and hoped for the best: “Have we done everything that we possibly could? Absolutely. And have we done more than anyone else could possibly do? I believe we have. And that’s not an arrogant thing to say—in a very humble way, I think we’ve done as much or more than anyone else could possibly do. And I’m proud of that.” Translation? Horst basically told the world, “We did something… let’s hope it works.”

And trust me, this wasn’t just some “local media overreacting” moment. Even Milwaukee radio’s Mark Chmura confessed this dropped his Giannis confidence meter from 95% to about 80%. “It even sounds like Horst isn’t sure—where I thought he did… Does it move it down to 50/50? No. But it does knock it down a few notches,” Chmura said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fellow host Joshy chimed in, catching the same vibe. “Even if Giannis does end up deciding to come back… I find it hard to read these statements from John Horst as anything other than he has uncertainty and a degree of worry.” Which is like reading a restaurant review where the diner says, “The food was fine… I guess.” You know that’s not a five-star endorsement.

AD

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

And it’s not like Giannis Antetokounmpo is just another player you can afford to waffle about. The man averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, shooting 60.2% from the field last season. That’s video game numbers — if the video game had a “destroy all defenses” mode.

Enter the Boston Celtics, because, of course, they’re lurking around any superstar rumor like a cat near an open can of tuna. With Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles and Boston already shipping out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, this offseason was always going to be weird. And what’s weirder than a blockbuster trade proposal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In this fantasy-land deal, Boston gets Giannis Antetokounmpo and A.J. Green, while the Bucks receive Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons, Payton Pritchard, and three first-round picks stretching out until 2030. Basically, Milwaukee would be robbing Boston of every asset not named Tatum.

But let’s be honest — this isn’t a deal the Celtics are sprinting toward. Giving up Brown, especially with Tatum out, would be like trading your last parachute while skydiving. Even the most optimistic Celtics fan knows this trade only happens if Giannis Antetokounmpo forces Milwaukee’s hand.

Bucks’ Backup Plans… and Backup Guards

Meanwhile, Horst has been busy adding support around Giannis Antetokounmpo, because nothing says “please don’t leave us” like locking down rotation guys. The Bucks re-signed Ryan Rollins to a three-year, $12 million deal after his impressive stretch filling in when Damian Lillard was out.

Horst praised Rollins like a proud dad at a science fair: “For us to be able to invest in him… it’s a bit of a bridge deal… it gives him some security that I think he’s earned.” Not bad for a player the Wizards waived in January. Rollins will be fighting for minutes behind Kevin Porter Jr. this season, giving the Bucks some much-needed guard depth.

What’s clear from Horst’s roundabout statements is this: the Bucks’ entire strategy still revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even Joshy quoted perfectly, saying, “My sole priority is keeping Giannis here and keeping the team competitive… But keeping the team competitive means keeping Giannis here.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a delicate dance — like trying to hold onto a balloon in the wind while also juggling flaming bowling pins. And Horst, for all his cautious optimism, seemed to be hedging more than a nervous poker player. Sure, the Bucks’ offseason moves — including adding Myles Turner and bringing back key young players — look good on paper. But as Horst put it, “We’ll find out.” Not exactly the championship battle cry Milwaukee was hoping for.

via Imago Nov 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after dunking a basket in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the sun the Bucks revolve around. If he even hints at wanting out, it sends ripples through the entire league — and Horst knows it. Whether it’s his hesitant answers or the trade rumors flying faster than a Black Friday sale, there’s an undeniable sense of “we hope this works” around Milwaukee right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, will Giannis Antetokounmpo stay? The Bucks did everything… or at least they think they did. The Celtics are lurking, the fans are nervous, and Horst is giving quotes like a man hoping for the best but preparing for the press conference.

If this offseason were a suspense movie, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the plot twist we’re all waiting for. And based on Horst’s words, Milwaukee’s front office might be just as much in the dark as the rest of us.