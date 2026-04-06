Bucks Looking to Cut Ties With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Close Associate Amid Growing Certainty on Trade: Report

On the horizon, something is taking shape for the Milwaukee Bucks; whether it heals or harms is anyone’s guess. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. have had a troubled season, dealing with injuries and disappointing losses. Most importantly, they failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season, snapping a nine-year streak. That definitely called for action. The franchise now faces a pivotal offseason with significant questions surrounding both the future of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Doc Rivers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Giannis has loomed over the trade block since the deadline, speculation around his future has intensified. This time, there’s growing anticipation of potential change, as per Marc Stein. Stein also reported anticipation around the Bucks’ coaching situation, noting that the team could turn to a familiar face to replace or reassign Doc Rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest report by Marc Stein stated that the Bucks could engage in “parting or job restructuring” following the disastrous 2025-26 season. More specifically, the Wisconsin side could rope in former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, who served as the Bucks’ assistant coach in the 2018-19 season, as a leading candidate to replace Rivers. In the words of Stein, Jenkins “has already emerged as a likely prime candidate in Brewtown if the Bucks indeed end up launching a coaching search.”

Imago Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The 64-year-old abruptly took over the coaching job from Adrian Griffin in January 2024. Since then, the Bucks have had a bumpy ride. While they initially saw success with the addition of Damian Lillard and their In-Season Tournament win, things eventually began to falter. First, they lost Dame Time, a playoff spot, and they even reached a point where they could lose their franchise superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his roughly two-and-a-half-season tenure, Rivers has held a record of 97-101. Questions have also arisen about potential replacements, such as Taylor Jenkins. According to the records, Jenkins was the most successful coach in the Grizzlies’ franchise history, with a 250-214 record. Moreover, according to Shams Charania, the Grizzlies cut ties with him, citing issues including a late-season struggle and perceptions that he had lost some control over the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, he held an 8-11 record post the 2025 All-Star break, taking on top-tier teams. Nevertheless, given his familiarity with the Bucks’ system, it could prove a logical option if Milwaukee moves forward with a change. Amid discussions of a potential coaching change, questions persist about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bucks Consider Moving On From Doc Rivers, Giannis Trade Speculation Intensifies

In the same report, Marc Stein also stated that the growing rift and acrimony between the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo could lead to his trade this summer. During the trade deadline, the Bucks actively listened to offers, and Charania reported that the team could trade out Giannis either then or in the offseason.

The tensions escalated in early April 2026 when the NBA opened an investigation into the Bucks’ handling of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playing status under the league’s Player Participation Policy. The probe focuses on potential inconsistent statements regarding his health and availability late in the season, after the Bucks had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Shams Charania and an official NBA statement, the Bucks told league investigators they do not believe Antetokounmpo is fully ready to return and that he actually wants to play, while also noting he declined to participate in scheduled three-on-three scrimmages as part of his return-to-play protocol from a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise.

Giannis, on the other hand, informed the NBA that he feels healthy enough to compete, but the team has not cleared him medically. The NBA has confirmed the investigation is ongoing, with certain facts still in dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, speaking of the recent fallout, the Greek baller said, “I want to play basketball. I was born to play basketball. … So for somebody to come and tell me not to play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.”

Doc Rivers has publicly described his personal relationship with Giannis as strong, noting they talk almost daily, while expressing frustration that aspects of the situation have played out publicly. In short, tension is high, and Giannis appears increasingly open to a new chapter.

On the other end, Taylor Jenkins’ arrival could also mean something. With Ja Morant exploring his options in the East, Jenkins’ possible move to Wisconsin hints at something. Anyway, the upcoming summer has a lot to offer.