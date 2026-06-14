Bucks Make Sad Announcement After Passing of Minority Owner Nancy Gruber

In a season that was supposed to be about welcoming a new coach and a possibly new franchise cornerstone, the Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with a heartbreaking loss. The organization is mourning the sudden passing of Nancy Gruber, a minority owner of the franchise, on June 7, 2026. Gruber would have turned 72 on June 27. Besides her affiliation with the Bucks, she was known for her philanthropy in Cream City and as a celebrated fixture in the local sports community.

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Although a week later, the team expressed profound heartbreak over her passing in an official statement, remembering her presence courtside at Bucks games.

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“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nancy Gruber, a cherished part of the Bucks family and a proud Milwaukee native. As a minority owner, Nancy was a longtime courtside fixture at Bucks games alongside her husband, David. Through Gruber Law Offices, she was also a valued partner to our organization and the Milwaukee community. Beyond her role with the Bucks, Nancy was a committed philanthropist and community leader whose generosity and spirit touched countless lives across Wisconsin. She had a way of making people feel welcomed and valued, and her warmth brought a sense of joy and connection to those around her. The Bucks extend our heartfelt condolences to David, her family, and all who knew her. Nancy will be remembered across our team and city, and deeply missed.”

Alongside her husband, prominent personal injury attorney David Gruber, Nancy was a noticeable, welcoming presence courtside at Bucks games for years. The local Milwaukee community responded to the statement with condolences. Most recalled her passion for Wisconsin athletics with a lifelong commitment to community leadership.

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Her passing leaves a massive emotional void not only within the franchise’s inner circle but also across the city of Milwaukee, where the Grubers are regarded as avid, front-row spectators of a championship-winning NBA franchise.

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Bucks’ minority owner leaves an unforgettable mark on Milwaukee

Long before going into sports ownership, Nancy Gruber practiced law in the city for 40 years. Born June 27, 1955, she was guided by a strong moral compass. She pursued her legal calling locally and graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School in 1983.

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It was during her time at Marquette that she met David Gruber, which led to a 43-year marriage and professional partnership. They grew Gruber Law Offices from a startup to national prominence in personal injury law following Nancy joining full time in 1996.

Nancy’s legal career was defined by her transition from insurance defense to passionate plaintiff advocacy, focusing exclusively on getting full and fair compensation for accident and injury victims. She showed similar passion through charitable initiatives across Wisconsin, without a desire for public recognition.

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Her love for her hometown naturally extended into sports culture. She and her family lived and breathed sports, traveling to enjoy Super Bowls, Final Fours, and NBA Finals, while remaining fiercely loyal to the Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers.

Nancy’s proudest achievement was the family she leaves behind. She is survived by her husband, as well as their children, Steven and Lauren, and five grandchildren, the youngest of whom she met just one day before her passing.