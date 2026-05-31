Bucks No Longer Fear Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Drama Because of Victor Wembanyama, Says Ramona Shelburne

For nearly two years, the Milwaukee Bucks operated under a cloud of uncertainty. Every playoff disappointment fueled fresh speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Wisconsin was hanging by a thread, while critics argued the franchise had already missed its best chance to cash in on a blockbuster trade. But as another pivotal offseason begins, the conversation has taken a dramatic turn, and an unlikely development elsewhere in the league is suddenly working in Milwaukee’s favor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, veteran ESPN analyst Ramona Shelburne suggested the Bucks now hold far more leverage than many believed possible just a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think as much grief as the Milwaukee Bucks took for not trading Giannis the last year and a half, we all were like, they probably waited too long,” Shelburne said on Friday. “This postseason, I think, has completely reframed the trade discussions for Giannis.”

And the 46-year-old media veteran credited the French big man for the upscale.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of how good Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are. Every single person watching these playoffs says, ‘Oh, maybe we better get Giannis. Maybe we need that guy. I don’t know how we’re gonna compete with the Spurs for the next 5 to 10 years if we don’t have another star like Giannis.’”

This isn’t the first time the Bucks have found themselves at a crossroads with their franchise cornerstone. In December 2020, Antetokounmpo faced a deadline to sign his supermax extension, and had he declined, he would have become an unrestricted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bucks won their gamble when he signed a five-year, $228 million deal, then delivered a championship the following summer. They faced a similar pressure point in October 2023, when Antetokounmpo again gave the front office a hard deadline, 11:59 PM, to finalize a three-year, $186 million extension after a shocking first-round exit to Miami reignited trade rumors.

Both times, Milwaukee’s leverage appeared fragile. Both times, the franchise held firm and was rewarded. The pattern matters now because the Bucks are navigating a third such inflection point, except this time, the market around Antetokounmpo has never been larger.

ADVERTISEMENT

That shift in perception has translated directly into Milwaukee’s negotiating position. According to ESPN, the Bucks are now openly fielding trade calls and offers for Antetokounmpo, with ownership and front-office officials expecting to maintain their asking price: a rising cornerstone talent and/or a stockpile of draft picks.

Crucially, the market is expected to be robust, with multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, having already received their draft lottery picks to solidify potential offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just feels like they’re done with the circus, more than anything,” an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN‘s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, suggesting the Bucks front office has done its grieving in advance and is approaching these talks from a position of clarity rather than desperation. “They seem to want a clean break and to move on.”

Imago Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Well, the concern is understandable. In just his third NBA season and first-ever playoff appearance, Wemby has pulled off a deep postseason run under his leadership. The Spurs eliminated the Blazers in the first round in 5 games, eliminated the stacked Timberwolves in Game 6, and forced Game 7 against the defending champs, the OKC Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the 7’4 big man is just 5 games away from winning his first title. It’s something that even LeBron James and Michael Jordan couldn’t achieve at the age of 22.

To understand why that alarms the rest of the league, it helps to understand what the Spurs represent. Just two seasons ago, San Antonio wasn’t even a playoff team. The Thunder, meanwhile, started this season 24-1, matching the legendary 2015-16 Warriors’ pace before Wembanyama and the Spurs knocked them out of the NBA Cup in December, serving notice that a new power had arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was the Western Conference Finals matchup the league had quietly feared: two young juggernauts, built around franchise cornerstones still in their early twenties, colliding for a spot in the NBA Finals.

The Spurs won Game 1 in double overtime, the Thunder reclaimed the series lead in Game 5, and Game 7 now looms. The broader implication is stark: the West’s next decade may belong to these two franchises, and every other team in the league – East or West – is watching and doing the math.

In his 16 playoff games, Wembanyama has averaged 23.3 ppg, 11 rpg, and 3.7 bpg with a high score of 41 points and 24 rebounds against the Thunder. These numbers have already begun sending shockwaves. Following his performance in Game 6, facing elimination, Magic Johnson declared him the “new face of the league,” even before his trip to the Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid this carnage, the rest of the league is looking for answers to stop the seven-footer. According to The Athletic‘s Sam Amick’s report, a Western Conference executive said:

“Giannis is a matchup solution for Wemby, so I could definitely see teams factoring that in when they’re discussing trading for him.”

The broader market appetite reflects this. According to ESPN, the robust Antetokounmpo trade market is expected to be driven in part by the emergence of both the Thunder and the Spurs as long-term powers, with rival teams now viewing Giannis not merely as a superstar acquisition but as a strategic counter to a Wembanyama era that appears to be just getting started.

So, the teams have begun preparing for the battles that are set to take over the league in the coming years. Going by the numbers, Giannis Antetokounmpo has an upper hand as of now.

The duo has faced each other four times, and each has won two games. The Greek Freak has averaged 31.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg, and 5.5 apg in these head-to-heads, while Wemby posted 22.3 ppg, 10.8 rpg, and 4 bpg. Notably, the duo’s first-ever clash in 2024 showed a glimpse of a rivalry that could emerge in the coming years.

Antetokounmpo exploded with 44 points and 14 rebounds to guide the Bucks’ victory. Meanwhile, Wemby, who was celebrating his 20th birthday, put up a fight, scoring 27 points with 5 blocks.

Now, here’s the thing: The Bucks, despite finishing a disappointing 32-50 this past season, still hold a 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft, along with tradable contracts in Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma¯assets that give Milwaukee real ammunition to demand a premium return.

Given the Bucks superstar’s playoff record and a championship under his effort, a healthy season with a better supporting cast can flip the league upside down.

Where will Giannis Antetokounmpo head to?

The former MVP has largely remained quiet about his trade speculation, though his recent comments during a livestream generated fresh buzz. Several reports have linked him to the Celtics as a potential landing spot, and his recent praise for Boston fans (along with earlier comments about the Celtics organization) has stoked speculation. Adding to that, he called the Boston crowd the most passionate fans alongside the Sixers, notably leaving the Bucks off that list.

Further, in April ESPN‘s Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo had “zero” communication with the Bucks organization since the February trade deadline and had no involvement in the franchise’s hiring of new head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Ramona Shelburne, addressing the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, further added that the Orlando Magic would emerge as a suitor. The Florida side replaced its coach, Jamahl Mosley, with Sean Sweeney. This is an important aspect because a report stated that Antetokounmpo was ‘close’ to Sweeney during his time with the Bucks as an assistant coach.

On the other hand, the Warriors and Lakers have emerged as the front-runners for the deal, with the Blazers also in the mix.

The Miami Heat have also entered the conversation aggressively. According to Heat insider Barry Jackson, every player on Miami’s roster, with the exception of Bam Adebayo, could be included in trade discussions.

If Antetokounmpo ends up in the West, it will further crowd the competition, with Luka Doncic, SGA, and Wemby already there.

With the way Wembanyama has reshaped the league in the past few weeks, teams don’t just consider Giannis Antetokounmpo as a superstar acquisition but a necessity to weather the storm. The big man’s two dribbles, euro step, and bucket is the need for the hour.