Bucks Pitted Against West Contenders for Damian Lillard Replacement amid Emotional Outburst

Cam Thomas just became the most talked-about scorer in restricted free agency, and not for the usual reasons. NBA insider Kevin O’Connor took to X and lit the fuse: “Which teams should go after Cam Thomas?” Hours later, he doubled down with an even spicier follow-up. “Denver and Milwaukee would be at the top of my list,” O’Connor posted, adding that if he were Thomas, he’d “even take less money on a short-term deal” to join them. Why? Because Damian Lillard is gone.

With Damian Lillard now officially back in Portland after a short-lived Bucks stint that never truly found its rhythm, Milwaukee is staring down the barrel of a high-stakes reset. The pressure to find a dynamic scoring guard who can keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in championship mode is real, and Cam Thomas just might be the chaos pick that makes sense. He’s not a floor general like Dame, but in a post-Dame landscape, Milwaukee might prioritize volume and volatility over steady star power. But wait.

Take less money? In 2025? For a 23-year-old who just averaged 24.0 points per game? That’s not how it usually goes, right? Unless, of course, the goal is something bigger than stats. O’Connor’s idea isn’t about economics. It’s about rewriting the narrative. In his eyes, Thomas needs a setting where winning silences the skepticism, that too after Cam’s public outburst on X.

Because while Cam can score in his sleep, the questions keep coming: Can he defend? Can he win? Is he more than microwave offense? A title run with Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo answers all three, and fast. The question remains if Cam will follow? And about the outburst? Well, come back here to find out!

