It was last month when Myles Turner acknowledged Shams Charania’s scathing report of then-head coach Doc Rivers telling players to ‘Google him’. Now the 30-year-old star has once again revealed another damming culture problem with the Milwaukee Bucks. In the center of the trouble remains Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Turner, on his podcast Game Recognize Game, alongside New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, said Rivers never fined players. So, players were late all the time for practices, film sessions, and even flights. He called the environment crazy. “It depends on the coach. So, Doc Rivers, he didn’t fine anybody. Guys were late all the time, guys were showing up to film whenever they wanted to show up. Guys were missing meetings. Like, it was one of the craziest things that I personally ever experienced,” Turner said. And when asked who was late the most, the answer was Giannis, who was allegedly late for team flights and even delayed them for almost 2 hours.

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“Oh, that’s easy, Giannis. Giannis is going to show up whenever he wants, really. I think that this kind of just came with the territory that — and once I saw it was going down, I was like, ‘Hey man, more power to you. They ain’t going to fine you. Do what you do.’” These comments are after the Bucks didn’t make it to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They had a 32-50 season under Rivers, who has quit, and Taylor Jenkins has since been hired. But Bobby Portis stood by the Greek Freak.

His tweet was “Damn this AI???”. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a reputation as one of the hardest-working players in the league. He set the standard and came to practice early. But this season, it seems everything remains disconnected.

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Even former coach Rivers admitted on the Bill Simmons Podcast in April that he did not hold any player accountable “for reasons he cannot get into”. Another point where the relationship between the franchise and its two-time MVP seems broken was when he demanded an investigation. Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly stated that he felt ready to play after recovering from a knee injury and considered being sidelined a “slap in the face.” While the team held him out to protect his long-term health. It took a month for the NBA to investigate, but the result was in favor of the Bucks.

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Charania tweeted, “The league has determined that no further action is warranted.” Despite this, the uncertainty around the Greek Freak’s future still remains.

Giannis Antetokounmpo receives a trade deadline

When the Bucks benched him over the final few weeks, he called it “disrespectful”. Last week, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam first appreciated the impact. “He’s arguably one of the best basketball players in the world, and we will do what’s best for Giannis and what’s best for the organization. We don’t know whether Giannis will stay with us or not, but we’ll work through that with Giannis in the coming weeks.” In fact, he would state the deadline by which he expects this speculation to end.

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“I just think before the draft is a natural time, right, because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we ought to get a lot of assets,” Haslam said. June 23, the night of the NBA Draft, is when the Bucks need to know about their future. It’s more than a month away, and things could expedite. The Bucks are “fully open for business” on trade calls and offers. Charania even reported that Milwaukee’s front office expects “a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks” in return.

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Meanwhile, amid this drama, Giannis Antetokounmpo on Instagram added, “Another day getting better and minding our business 😃🍪🤎.” He was practicing with his son and, for now, remained unbothered about his future.