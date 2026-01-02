Bucks to Make Desperate Anthony Davis & $30M Star Trade to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, Predicts Insiders

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ situation haven’t improved. Amidst the pile of trade rumours, the Greek Freak has made one thing clear. This season could make or break the Bucks. He wants to will the team together and build winning habits. However, the Bucks are also desperate to keep their cornerstone. So they could take a buyer’s approach in the trade market.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Notably, they have identified two names that could help swing this season around. According to Zach Lowe, the Bucks could try to get Anthony Davis on their roster out of necessity. The Mavericks have reportedly been open to listening to trade offers for AD. It would need the Bucks to make a significant sacrifice since they don’t control their picks until 2031.

From a salary standpoint, Myles Turner would certainly have to go alongside either Kyle Kuzma or Bobby Portis. However, there’s also an affordable alternative on their minds. That could lead them back to one of their old targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One player the Bucks could renew interest in is New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray. Milwaukee previously had interest in trading for Murray when he was with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks. Murray is expected to make his season debut at some point in January… If Murray plays well, the Bucks may look into trading for Murray,” Jake Fischer reported.

Murray offers the Bucks an experienced ball handler who can dish out heavy punishment through his defensive activity. The former Spurs guard hasn’t played since last season. However, he’s still young and could help rejuvenate the Bucks to some extent if paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here’s the thing. With just $148 million on the books, the Bucks can’t have them both. Or maybe they could, but it would need the Mavericks and the Pelicans to accept the first thing Milwaukee offers. Several teams could do a lot better. Hence, it would make sense if the Bucks try to put all of their resources towards one of them.

If they don’t, is Giannis out?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is holding out this season

After losing to the Washington Wizards through an absolute meltdown, Antetokounmpo didn’t mince any words. Everything he said pointed towards wanting to turn things around in the new year. He didn’t speak about wanting to move during the deadline or that he had lost trust in the team. For now, that gives the Bucks some time.

However, it’s not a lot. It’s evident that Antetokounmpo is having a hard time inspiring his teammates to understand their position at this point in the season. Everything he’s doing on and off the floor is intentional, meant to uplift his teammates to take some accountability. Antetokounmpo is trying to bring an urgency to his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his hope hangs on their willingness to be uncomfortable.

“We can get out of this because it’s going to be an incredible story. If we come back, think about the story, how it’s going to look when we come back. I want to say it’s going to be uncomfortable. People have to understand that in order for you to come back it’s not going to be oh, we’re just gonna win and all that. We gotta get dirty. It’s gonna be uncomfortable,” he said.

So far, the Bucks are the 11 seed with a tough stretch of games ahead. Giannis Antetokounmpo being on a minutes restriction also limits the team. Hence, making a move around their talisman makes a lot of sense for the Bucks at this point. But with limited resources, just how much can they do?