Bucks Urged to Trade for Ja Morant, Told How It Helps Giannis Antetokounmpo

It seems like former NBA players are wary of seeing another Jimmy Butler-style fallout play out- especially not even a year removed from that drama. Now, with Ja Morant publicly admitting he’s “lost his joy,” several retired stars- Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Miller, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce- are chiming in with the same message: it might be time for a clean break from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Of that group, Garnett has walked the tightrope best- balancing his praise for Morant’s electric talent with hard truths about his off-court turbulence. Having endured his own years of frustration in Minnesota before reinventing himself in Boston, KG believes Ja’s answer isn’t a new coach or culture reset- it’s a new environment altogether. Like Garnett once did, it might be time for Morant to find a teammate and a franchise that can match both his edge and his energy.

“Man, I think it’s time for Ja to get some fresh air,” is what Garnett told the producer of KG Certified unprompted on a phonecall. There’s some concern behind that suggestion too. “You know the one thing we actually appreciate about basketball, it’s our love. When you see a guy on the court just being out here free, that is the greatest feeling in the world and the greatest escape. When I’m watching him, bro…”

Paul Pierce completed that sentence for him. “He’s looking like a prisoner of war.” Like a lot of retired pros, KG and The Truth can’t accept that Ja Morant is suspended or sidelined. They were also concerned since Morant answered if he has any joy playing basketball with a definitive, “No.”

Both Celtics champs have endured that kind of friction with a coach and their teams that it really struck a chord.

For the 26-year-old to gain his motivation back, they desperately want him to get a change of pace. “I truly believe it’s time for them to part ways with each other. That marriage is over; it’s not going to work. His location needs to change. I think if he goes somewhere else, it’ll bring the best out of him, ’cause he’ll get his love,” Pierce claims. He doesn’t want the guard to stay in Memphis and force them to overhaul the coaching staff.

They’re talking real fresh air. Preferably in Milwaukee. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo] could use him… Somebody else that can go downhill. He’s the only one that can get downhill,” is Pierce’s recommendation, despite admitting the Bucks might not have the pieces to trade for him.

The Truth has a more radical trade proposal. “Chicago.” That suggestion got Big Ticket’s attention for sure. Especially when he suggested trading him for Coby White and draft picks.

Reggie Miller also wants to put a stop to the drama. Carmelo Anthony imagined Morant’s trade to Milwaukee, too. It just feels like a difficult scenario to pull off, given the lack of market for Ja.

History repeating with Ja Morant or no way out?

It’s almost deja vu. Kevin Garnett’s promising career in Minnesota was marked by drama and his growing anger with the franchise. He ended up taking the first exit and landed in Boston. That reunited him with his childhood friend and rival, Paul Pierce, and they’d make the duo that led the Celtics to the 2008 championship.

KG’s hoping for something like that for Ja Morant. Not a ‘band-aid’ fix, as he calls it, by replacing the coach. Pierce also wants to end the trend of firing coaches, though it’s the sore point for the Grizzlies star right now.

Though he’s not happy with the coaches, insiders claim that Morant doesn’t want to leave Memphis.

It seemingly started with that loss to the Lakers. Morant indicated that it was implied in the locker room that he should not be put in the game to win. He’d been averaging a career-low 30 minutes per game and shooting just 38.3% from the field, including 14% from the 3-point line. A tense exchange with HC Tuomas Lisalo resulted in his suspension over the weekend.

After a suspension for that live stream incident and a season-ending injury, another suspension was a slap in the face. The joy factor was definitely lost.

He is in the third year of the five-year, $197.2 million contract he signed in July 2022, and unless there’s a specific clause, he might not wait till free agency. But going to Giannis?

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, GMs across the league aren’t keen given Morant’s injury history and off-court troubles like this one. They’d only trade a liability for a player like Morant. The Bucks are strapped in that regard.

Since trading away Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks need shooters around Giannis. Ja was never a good shooter. Even the year he won Most Improved Player, he shot 34.4% from three.

This trade scenario seems the least likely. But it’s not necessarily what KG, Paul, or even Melo want. They just want Ja Morant to go where he can find his joy back on court again.