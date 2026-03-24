Bucks Waive Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Teammate, Previously Compared to Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a head-scratcher all season. Their latest move baffling Bucks nation is the abrupt and unceremonious end to their overhyped experiment in 2026. Just weeks after being hailed as a vital piece for a championship push, guard Cam Thomas has been waived by the organization. He was their centrepiece in a pursuit of a “scoring injection” to support Giannis Antetokounmpo for only a few weeks. The move, first reported by NBA insider Shams Charania on March 24, 2026, marks a stunning reversal for a front office that had spent the post-trade deadline period selling Thomas as a foundational element of the team’s future.

The decision to cut ties with Thomas is particularly jarring given the high-level comparisons he received upon his arrival. After just two games in a Bucks uniform, head coach Doc Rivers famously likened Thomas’ scoring punch to that of Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford – the only two players in NBA history to win the Sixth Man of the Year award three times.

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“I’ve had Jamal Crawford. I’ve had Lou Williams, and now I have Cam Thomas,” Rivers said in February. “The guy is a natural scorer.”

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Doc coached both legendary Sixth Men during his Clippers tenure. Clearly, he saw Cam Thomas coming off the bench to provide the same punch. But with everything that’s went down with the Bucks front office, this move also remains unexplainable.

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The “microwave scoring” that defined the legendary careers of Williams and Crawford’s Clippers fame failed to translate into the Milwaukee system that’s Giannis Antetokounmpo-centric. While Thomas averaged 10.7 points during his 18-game stint, his defensive lapses and inconsistent shooting led to a dwindling role.

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By waiving Thomas after March 1, the Bucks have ensured he is ineligible for the postseason with any other team, a move analysts predict limits Thomas’ immediate value.

Yet fans were completely sold on him after the comparisons. Now they’re wondering if the false advertising will end the 24-year-old’s career.

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Cam Thomas’ waiver could be a signal to Giannis Antetokounmpo

By some estimates, Cam Thomas will clear waivers quickly as several playoff-bound teams look for bench depth. But his departure leaves the Bucks’ front office facing intense scrutiny for what many are calling a “wild NBA carousel” of overhyped roster moves.

The rise and fall of Cam Thomas in Milwaukee happened at breakneck speed. Signed on February 9, 2026, after a bitter breakup with the Brooklyn Nets, Thomas was positioned by Bucks GM Jon Horst as a “key part” of the team’s contention ability. A statement that Shams Charania brought back to underline why this decision is sudden.

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The team moved quickly to secure him, hoping his 20 PPG pedigree would alleviate the scoring burden on Giannis. All season the Greek Freak has needed shooters around him to make up for the trade of Damian Lillard. But Antetokounmpo has been dragging the team’s lack of effort in that regard.

The timing of the waiver coincides with a total freefall for the franchise. The Bucks (29-41) currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, a staggering 7.5 games out of the final Play-In spot.

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A month after acquiring Thomas, Giannis suffered another injury. He, however, remains adamant about continuing the season. His stubbornness is clashing with the management who want to give up and force him to rehab his knee.

While Giannis and the front office are in a deadlock about the season, they go ahead and waive Cam Thomas. By doing so, they’re effectively initiating the process to shut down their season and clear space for new draft and offseason acquisitions.

As Milwaukee prepares to miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the scoring injection that was supposed to save their season has instead become a footnote in one of the most disappointing collapses in recent NBA history.