Bulls Star Breaks Michael Jordan’s 29-Year Record in Clippers Loss

Even in a disappointing defeat, Josh Giddey managed to etch his name into the franchise history alongside the greatest of all time. During the Chicago Bulls’ 119-108 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night, the 23-year-old Australian guard delivered a statistical masterclass, officially surpassing Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time career triple-doubles list.

With just over two minutes remaining, Giddey connected with Matas Buzelis in a clutch assist that converted to three-pointer. That was the Aussie’s 10th assist of the night, clinching the 29th triple-double of his career. The feat moves him past Jordan’s career total of 28, placing him 19th on the NBA’s all-time list. Giddey finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking his 11th triple-double of the 2025-26 season alone.

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He surpassed another Bulls icon, Scottie Pippen for second-most triple-doubles in Bulls history last week. While Jordan’s 28 triple-doubles were accumulated over 13 legendary seasons in Chicago, Giddey has managed to eclipse that total in just his fifth professional year, highlighting the modern era’s shift toward versatile, stat-stuffing playmaking.

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Giddey’s rapid ascent up the leaderboards has been nothing short of historic. He now trails fellow Aussie Ben Simmons by only four triple-doubles for the most by any Australian player. He’s also got the fourth most triple-doubles before age 24. The top 3 are Oscar Robertson (67), Luka Doncic (56), and Magic Johnson (47).

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Josh Giddey’s performance didn’t outmatch Kawhi Leonard

The record-breaking performance came during a physical March 13 matchup at the Intuit Dome. Unfortunately, despite Giddey’s heroics, the Bulls struggled to contain a surging Clippers squad.

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Giddey’s brilliance didn’t stall the Clippers who extended their winning streak to four games and are now 34-32. The Clippers’ were led by a 28-point effort from Kawhi Leonard who proved a tough mountain to climb. Leonard’s performance was historic in its own right, marking his 44th consecutive 20-point game, tying a franchise record set by Bob McAdoo in 1974.

Michael Jordan’s original franchise record of 28 triple-doubles had stood as a primary benchmark for Bulls guards for nearly three decades since his second retirement from the team in 1998. While MJ, who recently dismissed the GOAT label, remains the gold standard for championships and scoring, Giddey has grown into a different player.

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His ability to affect the glass and facilitate has turned him into a nightly triple-double threat. The Bulls went 2-3 on their West Coast trip, with Giddey serving as the offensive engine through several high-scoring runs.

The Bulls (27-40) have faced an uphill battle this season, but the development of Giddey and rookie Matas Buzelis (who added 18 points tonight) remains a bright spot. While the loss to the eighth-place Clippers was a blow to Chicago’s play-in hopes, Giddey’s milestone serves as a reminder of the evolution of guards since #23 arrived in Windy City.