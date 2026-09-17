Byron Scott Shares Sad Lakers Reality as Major Anthony Davis Proposal Emerges

The Los Angeles Lakers have made major changes around Luka Dončić, but one question still hangs over the roster: do they have enough defensive strength to make a deep playoff run?

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That concern was recently discussed by former Lakers head coach Byron Scott and former NBA player Olden Polynice on the Fast Break podcast. While the Lakers have added talent, the conversation pointed toward a bigger issue that could decide how far the team goes once the postseason becomes more physical.

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Scott did not hide his concern about the Lakers’ ceiling, saying, “Oh, first round. First round. You’ve got to make it [past the] first round. Second [round] at the most. Second at the most.” He also explained why finding a high-level defensive presence could be difficult, stating, “Teams in this league are not trying to help the Lakers. Rob Pelinka can call all he wants, but nobody is giving up a high-level defender without completely stripping your asset chest.”

The Lakers’ defensive concerns are not without reason. During the 2025-26 season, the team posted a defensive rating of 115.6, placing it around the middle of the league. That may be enough to compete during the regular season, but playoff basketball often exposes teams that lack reliable individual defenders and physical resistance.

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Scott believes the Lakers cannot afford to add players simply for the sake of making a move. The new addition must address a clear weakness, especially on defense.

“You can go out and get journeymen or guys past their prime,” Scott said. “But it has to be on the defensive end. If you are bringing in a guy who only plays one side of the floor or can’t stay on the court in a tight playoff series, you haven’t actually moved the needle.”

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Polynice pointed toward the Lakers’ current defensive options and explained why their limitations could become a problem in the postseason.

“Matisse Thybulle and Jarred Vanderbilt are probably their best individual defenders on the wing. But Thybulle has missed a lot of time with injuries over the last couple of years, and Vando’s offensive limitations mean you can’t keep him out there for 30 minutes in a playoff game when teams start sagging off him.”

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Thybulle remains a useful defensive piece and has earned two All-Defensive Team selections during his career. However, his availability has been a concern, while Vanderbilt’s lack of offensive consistency can make it difficult for the Lakers to keep him on the floor for long stretches against playoff opponents.

That is where the Anthony Davis comparison becomes important.

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Davis was once the player who gave the Lakers an elite defensive anchor while also providing a major scoring threat. Polynice brought up that lost two-way presence during the discussion, saying, “If you want that kind of two-way impact at the five, they had them already. Anthony Davis.”

The Lakers traded Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025 in the blockbuster deal that brought Dončić to Los Angeles. Davis was later moved by Dallas to the Washington Wizards on February 4, 2026, as part of an eight-player trade. Although the Lakers are no longer directly involved in his situation, his profile remains a clear example of the type of player the team could use.

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During the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, Davis averaged 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game in the playoffs. His ability to protect the rim, switch onto different matchups, finish around the basket, and score from multiple areas made him the ideal two-way frontcourt star.

Scott acknowledged that impact but also pointed out the risk of relying on an older or injury-hit player to solve every defensive problem.

“A healthy Davis is that top-10 player who changes your whole ceiling. But you can’t rely on bringing in a broken-down guy and expecting him to anchor an entire championship defense.”

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The Lakers have already committed significant resources to Jarred Kessler, giving him a four-year, $130 million contract. The deal also came with a heavy trade cost, including unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.

That move gives Los Angeles a young interior defender, but Kessler still has to prove he can deliver the same level of two-way influence that Davis once provided. Thybulle, Vanderbilt, and Kessler can all help address parts of the problem, but the Lakers may still need more defensive consistency across the roster.

With Dončić leading the offense, the Lakers do not necessarily need another player to carry the scoring load. What they need is someone who can make life harder for opposing stars, protect the rim, survive playoff matchups, and remain playable when teams target weaknesses.

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That is the reality Scott’s comments bring into focus. The Lakers may have enough talent to reach the postseason, but their championship hopes could depend on whether their defense can hold up when the stakes rise.