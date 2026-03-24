Cade Cunningham or Jaylen Brown: Who Can Truly End America’s 8 Year MVP Drought?

The clock is ticking again, and for American stars chasing the NBA’s highest individual honor, the margin for error has all but disappeared. What once felt like a lock every season has quietly turned into a losing battle against a new global standard.

Since James Harden won MVP in 2017-18, the award has belonged to international superstars. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and most recently Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have not just won it, they have redefined what MVP dominance looks like. Now, eight years into that shift, the 2025-26 season briefly offered hope that the drought might finally end.

That hope centered around two names: Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown.

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Cunningham engineered the most shocking turnaround in the league, dragging Detroit from back-to-back 60-plus loss seasons to the top of the Eastern Conference. At the same time, Brown stepped into a full alpha role in Boston, producing career-best numbers while carrying a contender without Jayson Tatum for a significant stretch.

This was not just another MVP race. It felt like a potential reset.

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Imago Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates a made shot in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Detroit’s rise is the strongest “value” argument in the league this season. Just two years removed from a 68-loss campaign, the Pistons now sit atop the East with one of the best records in basketball.

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Cunningham’s numbers support it. Nearly 25 points, close to 10 assists, and full control of the offense every night. More importantly, he changed the identity of a franchise that had none.

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That matters because voters have rewarded this exact blueprint before. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise with Oklahoma City followed a similar arc, turning a rebuilding team into a contender in just a few years.

However, timing ended Cunningham’s push. A collapsed lung in mid-March stopped his season at 61 games. Because of the NBA’s 65-game eligibility rule, his MVP case was effectively erased overnight. No narrative can survive disqualification.

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As a result, the strongest American candidacy disappeared at the worst possible moment.

Jaylen Brown Couldn’t Sustain the MVP Standard

With Cunningham out, the spotlight shifted fully to Jaylen Brown. Early on, he looked ready for it. Brown pushed his scoring near 30 points per game while taking on the toughest defensive assignments and leading Boston through a difficult stretch without Tatum. The Celtics remained near the top of the East because of his production.

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That said, MVP races are not won in January. As the season wore on, efficiency became the separating factor. Brown’s three-point shooting dipped below 30 percent during a critical late-season stretch, and his overall efficiency fell behind the elite benchmarks set by the top international candidates.

Fatigue played a role. Carrying a contender as the primary engine for an extended period is unsustainable, especially when defenses key in every possession. Then came the final blow to his case. Tatum’s return in March shifted Boston’s structure back to its natural hierarchy. Brown remained elite, but no longer singular. For MVP voters, that distinction matters.

While American candidates dealt with injuries and regression, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tightened his grip on the race. His production is not just high volume, it is historically efficient. Shooting over 55 percent from the field as a guard while averaging over 30 points places him in a category rarely seen. His midrange efficiency near 60 percent and dominance inside the arc make him nearly impossible to scheme against.

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At the same time, Oklahoma City owns the best record in the league. That combination has become the modern MVP formula. Elite numbers alone are no longer enough. Efficiency, availability, and team success must align perfectly. Gilgeous-Alexander checks every box.

Cade Cunningham had the story. Jaylen Brown had the responsibility. Neither had the complete runway required to finish the race.

In contrast, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has delivered a near-flawless season from start to finish. That is why, as the season closes, the conclusion is unavoidable. America’s MVP drought is not just continuing, it is being reinforced by a new global standard that demands more than ever. And until an American star meets that exact level across all fronts, the Michael Jordan Trophy is staying overseas.