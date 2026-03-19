Cade Cunningham Potentially Bounces Out of MVP Race After Lung Collapse

Cade Cunningham is having a breakout 2025-26 season with the 49-19 Detroit Pistons. In 61 games, Cunningham averaged 24.5 points and 9.9 assists, firmly placing him in the MVP conversation alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama. However, a concerning health update raises doubts about his durability down the stretch, potentially jeopardising his season. According to newer reports, the Pistons’ star guard will miss key games, jeopardising not only Detroit’s playoff hopes but also his momentum in one of the league’s most competitive MVP races in years.

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a shocker earlier this morning about Cunningham’s setback. The reporter revealed that the 24-year-old was diagnosed with a “collapsed lung” condition and “is expected to miss an extended period of time” as we approach the conclusion of the regular season.

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This campaign, the Pistons’ star man has missed or been limited in multiple games due to a series of “soft‑tissue” issues rather than long‑term structural injuries. Cunningham was also less than five games away from qualifying for the NBA awards. Despite carrying Detroit all season, ‘MotorCade’ risks missing out on all-season honors due to the league’s 65-game threshold.

In his absence, OKC superstar SGA will only have to compete against Jokic and Wembanyama for what could be his second-consecutive MVP title. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic is putting on a late challenge with sensational displays in his last six games, averaging 37.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

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With games against the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, and the stumbling Golden State Warriors still to come, the Slovenian could make a case for a late MVP title push. But as things stand, Gilgeous-Alexander remains the outright favorite to bag the award, considering his consistency and popularity in traditional media. That said, what more do we know about Cunningham?

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What exactly happened to Cade Cunningham? How long is he out for?

Cade Cunningham reportedly suffered this injury during last night’s matchup against the Wizards. The Arlington-native played for under six minutes before leaving the court for the rest of the game due to ‘back spasms’. He did not return in the second half, but the Pistons comfortably won 130-117, with Jalen Duren adding 36 points and 12 rebounds.

Following today’s update, Cunningham could miss the end of the regular season with an average recovery time between one and two weeks. “The Pistons are not quite sure how long it will be. Could be a period of weeks… There is optimism he could be back for the playoffs,” Charania said on ESPN.

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A collapsed lung (medical term: pneumothorax) happens when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall, which stops the lung from expanding while breathing. This pressure can cause chest pain, shortness of breath, and sometimes a feeling of tightness or a popping sensation in the chest.

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CJ McCollum and Terrence Jones suffered similar injuries in the past. Their recovery schedule ranged from 3 to 6 weeks, resulting in an average of 6 to 10 missed games.

The Pistons remain optimistic about having Cunningham back on the team roster by the first or second week of April, just before the season concludes. They have 14 games left in the regular season, but they won’t rush his return, since they need him at 100% during the postseason.

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Rough break missing out on end-of-season honors for the young shooting guard, but what doesn’t kill you just makes you stronger, I reckon.