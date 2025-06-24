brand-logo
Caitlin Clark and Pacers WAGS Loved Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend’s Heartfelt Message After Surgery Update

ByHarshita Saxena

Jun 23, 2025 | 9:19 PM EDT

Game 7 was brutal for Tyrese Haliburton—not just because the Pacers fell short in the NBA Finals, but because it came with a devastating injury. The team confirmed he tore his right Achilles tendon during Sunday night’s loss to the Thunder and is scheduled for surgery Monday night. But through it all, Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has been right by his side. After the game, she poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post.

She called this season “one of the best things we have ever been a part of,” praising Tyrese for being “so selfless, brave, and strong.” She added, “I will always be your biggest cheerleader… We’re not finished yet! God’s plan, God’s timing 💛 My superstar, I love you.” It was raw, real, and exactly the kind of love Haliburton deserves right now.

And the support didn’t stop there. WNBA star Caitlin Clark jumped into the comments with a message of her own, writing, “I love you both 🩷 so much to be proud of !!!!”

Tatiana Pritchard, wife of Pacers’ president Kevin Pritchard, also chimed in: “Pacers biggest cheerleader! So proud of this team!!💛🥹” In a moment of heartbreak, the love around Haliburton and Jade is loud, strong, and beautifully unwavering.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade (@jadeeejones)

(This is a developing story…)

Is the love and support from fans and family the real MVP in Tyrese Haliburton's recovery journey?

