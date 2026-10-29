Caitlin Clark Fangirls Over LeBron James as Tyrese Maxey Reacts to WNBA Star’s Attendance

Courtside in Indianapolis, a star-studded crossover caught as much attention as the game itself. Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark was spotted in the front row at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, seated alongside Fever player development coach Rob Dosier. Though seated on the home side for Wednesday night’s NBA clash between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, Clark was clearly keeping a close eye on the visiting superstar. She even left the visiting team starstruck while she was at it.

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Beyond watching the action between the Pacers and Sixers unfold, Clark turned into a fan herself, pulling out her camera to snap candid photos of Philadelphia star LeBron James as he moved across the hardwood.

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The baseline viral moment captured Clark holding up her famous compact camera from her courtside seat to photograph James, emphasizing the mutual appreciation between basketball icons. CC’s camera has become her favorite accessory while attending Pacers and Fever games.

Beyond that, she’s been a frequent appearance when the Pacers have hosted her idol and mentor, LeBron James, when he was on the Lakers and now with the Sixers. Fans love that she kept the tradition of snapping James’ candid on-court moments going.

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Sadly, CC wasn’t a lucky charm to the Pacers tonight. The Pacers fell 109-114 to the 76ers, off the back of James’ 13 points and 10 assists.

Following the game, Clark made it a point to visit the visiting team too. Indiana beat reporter, Tony East confirmed that Clark and James met in the hallways, spending time chatting after building a friendly rapport in recent years.

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It appears she also met James’ teammates. The WNBA superstar’s presence left an impression on Philadelphia’s cornerstone Tyrese Maxey, who delivered a game-high performance before admitting to being left a bit starstruck himself.

“I think that was my first time really meeting her,” Maxey said postgame when asked if he met Clark tonight. “But honestly that’s just like, ‘shoot, another person I like to watch…’ she cold, she nice. So it’s like seeing her today was really cool, you know? Sometimes you try not to fan out. But it was really cool seeing her, and you know, just her building, she plays here too something, she plays in this state for sure. So it was good seeing her, and she’s nice.”

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Maxey’s postgame praise followed a clutch late-game performance that sealed Philadelphia’s victory. The electric guard scored 27 points, sinking a pair of critical three-pointers in the final 90 seconds to propel the Sixers past Indiana. His second clutch three gave the 76ers a 112–106 cushion with 46 seconds remaining, capping off a fourth-quarter rally.

For a brief moment, it looked like the Pacers game to win when the home team went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter while missing All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Ivica Zubac. However, Philly brought the star power to close the game.

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Joel Embiid posted 21 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James tallied a double-double himself. Jaylen Brown continues to make a statement at the Sixers, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds. Anfernee Simons contributed 20 points off the bench to help Philadelphia stave off Indiana’s third-quarter surge.

The Pacers fought back valiantly despite missing Tyrese Haliburton, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain which is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. Ivica Zubac also missed his second straight contest due to a left ankle sprain.

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In their absence, Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 26 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late. Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard returned from neck soreness to dish out 14 assists alongside 18 points.

With the Indiana Fever’s offseason underway, Clark continues to be a staple in Indianapolis sports culture. She previously attended Tyrese Haliburton’s first home game since returning from his year-long injury hiatus against the Dallas Mavericks. The Pacers lost that too.

The Pacers were 8-0 in the 2025 postseason when Clark attended. After today, fans are hilariously speculating if the Caitlin Clark effect is wearing off on the Pacers.

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Regardless of whether she turns the Pacers’ fortune around, her courtside presence served as another bridge between WNBA and NBA stardom.