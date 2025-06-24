Caitlin Clark Is Quick to Console Tyrese Haliburton After Heartbreaking Achilles Surgery Post

Superstars that stick together, slay together. Just look at Indiana’s two powerhouses. Caitlin Clark has been balancing a busy sophomore season with supporting the Fever’s fraternal twin, the Pacers. Yes, Indiana as a whole suffered two heartbreaks on Sunday night. First, when Tyrese Haliburton went down mid-game and second, when the championship slipped out of Pacers’ reach. CC joined the rest of Indiana through that rollercoaster and is still on the ride.

Tyrese Haliburton shared an update on his injury very quickly after Game 7. His previous calf-strain has upgraded to a much more serious Achilles injury. Haliburton gave us Jayson Tatum deja vu with his latest Instagram post from the hospital room. He’s on a bed, foot wrapped and raised, and yet upbeat with a reassuring smile. He responded to the love across all fronts with a joined hands emoji.

His post made more than a few emotional after that scary moment on court. Caitlin Clark was among them in the comments sending love through multiple heart emojis.

