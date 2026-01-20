Caitlin Clark’s Subtle Jab at NBA Refs Backs Stephen Curry With Special Request

Apart from fans, even Catlin Clark has been geeking out in comments over her idol, Stephen Curry. Even the Golden State Warriors star endorses the WNBA phenom from time-to-time and even wore the Fever star’s PE amid his sneaker free agency. Naturally, their bond has been strong, so it’s not surprising to see CC coming to 2x MVP’s support after the slump against the Hornets.

After the game, NBC Sports Bay Area posted a video on TikTok of Curry addressing the physical coverage. It involved frequently grabbing, holding, and face-guarding him far from the ball. Caitlin Clark echoed the sentiment of many netizens with a blunt plea to the officials.“We want to see Steph making 12 threes a game. Stop grabbing him please.”

Stephen Curry managed just 14 points during that game and only had 8 shot attempts from beyond the arc. After the game, he addressed the coverage and called it “not real basketball,” yet, “it’s flattering.” Being direct, he said, “Just knowing that you demand that much attention. And then, it’s also funny at times, just how aggressive, egregious, it is,” he concluded.

There are similarities drawn between Clark and Stephen Curry, especially with their ability to shoot from downtown. The comment makes sense coming from the Fever star, who knows that feeling well. Throughout her WNBA career, she has routinely faced aggressive coverage, constant ball pressure, and extended defensive attention designed to limit her shooting opportunities.

Despite that, CC set the WNBA single-season rookie record for three-pointers. While she herself can shoot from a distance, a video from Stephen Curry‘s warmup routine caught her by surprise. After a five-game hiatus, he returned to the lineup against the Wolves in December’s fixture. During the warmup, standing near the team’s tunnel, Steph tried a trick shot.

He took two steps forward and hurled it with his right hand toward the opposite basket at the other end of the arena. It went through the hoop, and the distance was nearly full-court. While praising her idol, Clark tweeted, “this has to be AI.” So, time and again, the WNBA star has shown appreciation and backed Curry. She is hoping that the defenders and officials grant her request during an uncertain phase for the Warriors star.

Caitlin Clark a reason for Stephen Curry’s split?

Curry remains without a shoe deal after he and Under Armour parted ways on Nov. 13, 2025. Since then, during his sneaker-free agency, the 37-year-old has worn different Jordans, his former teammate Klay Thompson’s Anta shoes, and even a pair of Nike Sabrina 3. Against the loss to the Hawks, Curry even donned Caitlin Clark’s player edition of the Kobe 6 Protros.

If things had worked out differently, then Curry would have worn Under Armour-powered CC’s shoes, but that deal didn’t work out. Eventually, Steph walked away from the brand. According to Bloomberg, Caitlin Clark played a part in the collapse of Steph Curry’s relationship with Under Armour. Even though he couldn’t join the meeting physically, he spoke to Clark via FaceTime. Those efforts were in vain.

Curry wanted Clark to be part of the brand, but Under Armour didn’t offer the Indiana Fever star a larger deal compared to what she signed with Nike. The Wall Street Journal reported that Under Armour offered Clark a four-year, $16 million contract. It was better than Adidas’ offer by $10 million, but it was still trumped by Nike’s eight-year, $28 million deal.

What could’ve been the biggest deal for Under Armour, of this and probably even the next decade, turned out to be the final straw in their longtime relationship with Stephen Curry.