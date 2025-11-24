Caitlin Clark’s $28M Decision Made Stephen Curry Cut Ties With Under Armour – Report

Stephen Curry sent shockwaves through the sports world earlier this month when he announced the end of his 13-year partnership with Under Armour. The news hit harder because he’s long been viewed as one of the NBA’s most loyal figures, spending his entire career with one team and one number on his back. But while his image suggested stability, there was far more unfolding behind the scenes than anyone realized.

Initially, this split between Under Armour and Curry was thought of as a difference in plans, rather than anything personal, but that wasn’t the case.

In a recent revelation made by the Sports Business Journal, the Warriors point guard and his advisors reportedly “became frustrated by what they viewed as underinvestment” in Under Armour, leading to their eventual breakup. While the company’s failure to meet Curry’s expectations was a major reason, one of the most noteworthy points was UA’s failed pursuit of signing WNBA and Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Curry had the brand pursue Clark, “but Under Armour’s offer trailed the total value of Nike’s pitch.”

This pursuit started after Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank returned to the helm early in 2024. Plank’s return made Curry believe that the brand would invest more in his line of shoes. However, that wasn’t the case, as Under Armour botched up a deal with Caitlin Clark, which should’ve been a complete game-changer, not just for Stephen Curry and his line of sneakers but for the entire brand.

But instead of going all in for Clark’s signature, Under Armour seemingly low-balled their offer, which ultimately led her to partner up with Nike. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft inked an eight-year $28 million deal with the global sportswear brand as their newest signature athlete, alongside the other superstars on their lineup.

Imago Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said during the release. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.” The Fever guard launched her new logo, a collection of sportswear and apparel, and will eventually release her own line of basketball sneakers.

What could’ve been the biggest deal for Under Armour, of this and probably even the next decade, turned out to be the final straw in their longtime relationship with Stephen Curry. Now, even though UA and Curry have some unfinished business, with the Curry 13s set to launch next year and some more apparel coming out later, the four-time NBA champion is a sneaker free agent.

So, what’s next for Stephen Curry and his Curry Brand?

Ever since Stephen Curry’s split with Under Armour, everyone has been wondering about his next step in the kicks world. On one hand, several have already linked him with a return to Nike. Moreover, he recently wore Kobe 6s during an NBA Cup game against the Spurs. On the other hand, many believe Curry will not join any other brand and continue with his own Curry Brand.

However, none of that can be said with certainty, as the situation for the Golden State Warriors guard is more complex than it seems. Well, as of now, Curry Brand is independent. This means Steph could look for potential partners or investors. However, there’s a catch. According to reports from Sloe Retriever, Curry Brand’s logo is held by Under Armour, which could raise a few eyebrows.

Imago Nov 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Additionally, this suggests that Under Armour might also own Curry’s entire shoe line. There are many unanswered questions regarding Stephen Curry’s future in the sneaker space. But either way, the veteran sharpshooter has plenty of time to figure things out, as his final shoe with UA is set to launch in February next year.

This will be followed by other releases stretching as long as October 2026. So, that means he’ll have until then to figure out whether he wants to partner up with a brand like Nike or create his own legacy with the Curry Brand by finding retailers and manufacturers. Whatever might be his decision, one thing is for sure: whenever his new sneaker drops, it’ll sell out in an instant.