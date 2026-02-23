Caitlin Clark Sends One-Word Message to LeBron James After Lakers Star’s Career Milestone

The moment itself felt familiar. The reaction afterward did not. Another historic stat line from LeBron James normally lives inside the NBA conversation. This time, it spilled beyond the league when a different superstar voice joined in.

During Sunday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup, James reached 43,000 career points, the first player in league history to cross the mark. Shortly after, the postgame celebration and the reactions around it revived a recent exchange between James and WNBA guard Caitlin Clark.

That interaction, rather than the record alone, became the real story.

The bucket came in the third quarter. A left-handed layup through traffic. Routine for James, historic for the record book. After the game, he acknowledged it on Instagram. “1 of 1. NEVER CHANGE 👑. Truly blessed and grateful for all that comes my way! LOVE 🫡🤟🏾🙏🏾”

The post quickly circulated across the basketball world because of the scale of the achievement. James is 41 years old and playing his 23rd season, yet still producing at an elite level. This season he is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Because of that longevity, the milestone did more than update the scoring list. It reinforced a narrative that had already been building days earlier.

“King,” Clark commented. The Indiana Fever superstar kept it simple as she praised LeBron James for his latest achievement. This comment from the second-year guard came just a couple of days after a viral exchange between the two players.

LeBron James replies to Caitlin Clark’s cookie comments

Before the record game, James revealed he eliminated cookies and wine from his diet while dealing with a sciatica issue earlier in the season. That admission drew reactions across basketball circles, including from Clark.

“I’d rather retire than do this. That’s why he’s him.” The comment blended humor with admiration, but James treated it as a teaching moment rather than a joke. “I guarantee if she had to give up something in order to get her back on the floor, she’d do it as well.”

He continued. “It’s just a part of my makeup, to know that I can lock out things and lock in.” Because of that exchange, the 43,000-point night was interpreted less as a late-career surprise and more as evidence of discipline paying off. The conversation shifted from what he scored to how he sustained it.

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

James continues to anchor the Lakers while chasing another championship run. Clark continues building her own career with the same standards now publicly attached to her. The scoring total will keep rising. The conversation around how he maintains it likely will too.