“Call It Both Ways”: Jalen Green Calls Out NBA Refs While Devin Booker Takes Blame for Suns Loss to Blazers

The first day of the Play-In Tournament brought out some raw emotions everywhere. While Miami Heat was boiling in rage over Hornets’ LaMelo Ball not getting called for fouling Bam Adebayo, emotions are running high in Phoenix. The Suns are close elimination in a narrow 110-114 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and Devin Booker is getting the blame for it. As the Suns’ season hangs by a thread, the narrative is split between Book’s accountability and Jalen Green’s frustration with the officiating.

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The point of contention for Green was the officiating surrounding Portland’s breakout star, Deni Avdija. Avdija delivered a career-defining performance, racking up 41 points and 12 assists, but it was his constant presence in the paint that annoyed Green. “Calling that same foul. They gotta call that both ways if they’re going to call it for one person all night,” Green remarked following the loss. “That’s my opinion.”

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Green’s frustration stems from a fourth quarter where the Blazers overcame an 11-point deficit, largely fueled by Avdija’s ability to draw contact and a three-point play with 16 seconds on the clock. But there were factors on Phoenix’s end that also led to the final score.

While Green looked toward the officiating crew, Devin Booker took a more internal approach to the loss. Booker finished with 22 points but was visibly frustrated by his execution in a four-point game. “Defensively, letting Deni get downhill, make plays, and score and getting in our paint and me missing five free throws,” Book said, taking responsibility for costing the Suns the 7th seed.

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Jalen Green, who led Phoenix with 35 points, left the arena with a bitter taste in his mouth regarding the whistle and the lack thereof. However, Devin Booker pointed the finger at his own defensive lapses and uncharacteristic struggles at the charity stripe.

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Devin Booker looking to correct Phoenix Suns’ problem

The Suns appeared to be within reach of the playoffs after an 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave them a 93–83 advantage. But behind the season’s leader in free throws, Deni Avdija, the Blazers turned out to be unmatchable at the rim.

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Avdija finished 15-of-22 from the field, relentlessly attacking the basket and collapsing the Suns’ interior defense. The Suns’ had no answer to his drives to the rim.

The Suns now have to face the winner of the Warriors-Clippers game. But it also speaks of the problem Jalen Green didn’t address – their tendency for late game collapses.

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Book had to admit, “that’s been the story of the end of our season so far. I think we just need to remain aggressive. I think we get a little lead and slow down. That’s not what got us the lead in the first place.”

Booker’s reflective mode might help the Suns recalibrate and salvage their season. Their chances now hinge on the Friday. The officiating might be the least of their worries if they don’t fix the habit to squander a lead.