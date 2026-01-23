Calls Mount Against Adam Silver After Sixers Get “Robbed” on Controversial Sequence vs Rockets

While there is an uptick in the viewership metric, Commissioner Adam Silver still has his plate full of problems. The players/coaches keep complaining about easy officiating calls being missed. This once again occurred during the Philadelphia 76ers’ overtime win against the Houston Rockets, with a potential game-winning shot.

Kevin Durant’s jumper didn’t land as the Sixers had the ball with 13 seconds to go. Tyrese Maxey had a much better night attacking the basket, including a potential game-winner in regulation incorrectly not called a goaltend. The 25-year-old point guard brought the ball up the court, went all the way to the basket, and it initially looked like it was blocked. But the late layup clearly hit the glass before being blocked.

Houston caught a break when officials let the play continue. The replay also showed that it was goaltended by Kevin Durant. But since the play wasn’t reviewable according to the rules, it led to a jump ball with a second left.

The crowd in the Xfinity Mobile Arena was furious and started “ref you suck” chants heading into overtime. Fortunately for the 76ers and their fans, this missed call didn’t hinder their win in OT, 128-122. Embiid had a monster triple-double with 32-15-10, and Maxey was impressive with his double-double of 36 points and 10 assists. However, the referee’s mistake overshadowed these performances.

It was clearly a goaltend, and fans were furious, even questioning Adam Silver why they continue to not let it be reviewable. This is not the sole goaltending play during the regular season in which the officials got it wrong. Now, imagine a team losing a playoff game/series because of this.

Adam Silver gets no respite from the fans

This call from the officials didn’t backfire. The Rockets failed to take control in overtime. Philadelphia, meanwhile, flipped the switch. The Sixers scored efficiently in OT and forced Houston into fouling. Missed opportunities turned into momentum, and once it swung, Houston never pulled it back. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that things for the 76ers could have gone worse. That’s why a fan mocked Adam Silver. “Nice league Silver”.

As stated, a missed goaltending call transpired during the Warriors’ 102-103 loss to the Clippers. In fact, head coach Steve Kerr was furious with the call that led him to jaw at the referees and earn ejection. After the game, crew chief Brian Forte admitted that referees did indeed miss the call. That’s why fans were critical of the NBA commissioner, since the pattern is repeating. “Mr.Silver your NBA sucks”.

Not just fans, even Warriors star Draymond Green asked Adam Silver about not holding the officials responsible. “If I’m blatantly wrong over and over and over again in my job, I’m going to lose my job. But I haven’t really seen many officials lose their jobs,” he said on The Draymond Green Show. The Warriors lost that game, but today the 76ers won.

So a netizen commented, “Adam Silver is probably very relieved the Sixers still won.” Another questioned the role of the officials if they can’t change the critical play. “Why TF do the refs have headsets on if they can’t get info to change a call that impacts the winning or losing of a game? Jesus Christ. This league.” Fans being put off from the product is not a good sign for the commissioner.

Adam Silver’s method has brought in viewership, but it’s not at the level it was decades ago. These issues just drive fans away, as a fan stated, “Absolutely robbed leagues a joke”. The commissioner can’t bring in a new rule overnight. But something needs to be done, as the coaches, fans, and players are on the same page about this issue.