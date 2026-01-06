Calls Mount Against Celtics Legend as Karl-Anthony Towns Troll Backfires

Whenever the Knicks slip their footing, expect a Celtics legend to pile on the misery. The Detroit Pistons had a double-digit lead in the third and fourth quarters to beat New York 121-90. Captain Jalen Brunson led his team with 25 points, but got no support from his robin Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT managed 6 points and 6 turnovers, which prompted Paul Pierce to take a dig.

“I can get u 6 pts 1rb 1ast in 22mins in the league right now 😂😂😂”. The tweet from The Truth got over 320k views in a few hours. But the fans are not siding with the veteran.

The fans are done with older generations dunking on younger generations or vice versa. This message from Paul Pierce was only meant to rile up the Knicks fans. After all, the Beantown legend truly feels that “Everybody hates the Celtics.” This sentiment stemmed when Jaylen Brown was snubbed for the December Player of the Month’s accolade. And who won the award? Knicks’ Brunson.

So, Paul Pierce continued his hate for the arch-rivals after the Pistons held the Knicks to just 36 second-half points. No doubt, Towns didn’t perform to his potential. In 23 minutes of action, he would record 6 points, on 1-4 shooting, with a rebound, an assist, and a staggering six turnovers. It was the fourth time he failed to score in double digits this campaign. Last season, Towns only once scored fewer than 10 points. The 30-year-old knows the issue and spoke about it after the game.

“Different system, it’s just different,” said Towns. “Biggest adjustment is for me. As Mike said, I make the biggest sacrifice. We’re figuring it out. We’ve got a long flight, a practice tomorrow, we’ve got to sit down and figure out who we are and how we want to get back on track.”

He’s taking fewer shots and converting at a much lower percentage than last season under Tom Thibodeau. KAT is averaging 21.5 points on 47 percent shooting overall and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points on 52.6 percent shooting overall and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Fans remind Paul Pierce of his shortcomings in supporting Karl-Anthony Towns

The Truth retired after the 16-17 season, that too after 19 grueling years in the NBA. In his last season, he would feature in just 25 games with 11 minutes on average and scored 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds. So his take on competing in the league now did not sit right with the fans.”U couldn’t even do that s— 10 years ago 😂😂.”

Another fan had no respect for the legend status and called Paul Pierce a bum. “No u couldn’t bum 🤣”. This is not the first time that the Celtics legend has tried to dunk on Knicks fans. After New York won the NBA Cup, beating Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Paul Pierce said, “This is the only championship the Knicks are ever going to win. Let’s just keep it 100. They won’t win an NBA title in my lifetime.” He continued, “Every team that’s won the NBA Cup has never went to the Finals.”

So, fans are mindful of the Knicks’ hate from PP. And they replied in the same brutal manner. “Your knees are dust, unc.” Plus, the brutality continued with other netizens’ comments. One reminded the Celtics legend of his time when he had to use a wheelchair. It was his dramatic exit in a wheelchair during Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Lakers. Everyone thought it was a serious injury, though he later implied it was a humorous cover for needing an urgent bathroom break.

That’s why the fans called him out to use a wheelchair again. “In a wheelchair or on your own two feet?” And similarly, a fan sarcastically mocked Pierce that he would score 6 points in 22 minutes only if it wasn’t the NBA. “China league right?” So, the netizens are supporting Karl-Anthony Towns over his slump and putting a stop to Paul Pierce’s mocking.