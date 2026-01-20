Calls Mount Against Derrick White as Celtics Fans Angered by Star’s Claim Against New England Patriots

Boston Celtics star Derrick White has made up his mind in an NFL-related conundrum that we thought surrounded him. His hometown team, the Denver Broncos, is set to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. White fancies the hosts for the win, and he has no qualms talking about it, which may not have sat well with his NBA fanbase in Boston.

“I like the Broncos,” White told reporter Noa Dalzell on Monday. “I don’t know how they’re going to win, but they’re going to win. It’s in Denver. New England has struggled in Denver in the past. It’ll be a good game.”

“They got a lot of patriots fans around here, but I’m holding it down for Denver,” White continued. “I don’t want to jump to conclusions. But Jarrett Stidham, I’ve been watching highlights. I’m positive with it right now, so it should be a good game.”

Considering his NBA success with the Celtics, it might’ve made you think that the veteran guard would root for the New England Patriots, given that they play their home games in Massachusetts. But that’s not quite the case.

Naturally, fans weren’t pleased and didn’t hesitate to let White know.

Fans left feeling awkward after Derrick White pledged his allegiance to the Broncos

Although there’s nothing new with NBA stars rooting for their hometown teams, it seems like the Celtics supporters are not having any of it with Derrick White. So much so that one of them thinks the 31-year-old’s choice is crime-worthy and that he should be traded.

“I’ve seen enough trade him,” he wrote on X.

Although the Celtics have not been the same team without Jayson Tatum, letting go of White now wouldn’t be wise. In fact, he’s averaging a career high 18.1 points, 5,4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds (joint last season) across 40 games in this campaign.

A few other supporters showed some love for White but had a strong opinion on his AFC Championship favorite.

“I love you, D White, but don’t say that again,” an observer commented.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeahhhh that’s gonna be a no from me d white sorryyyy,” another fan wrote on X.

The Broncos will have home advantage, but they’re missing their starting quarterback. Bo Nix broke his ankle during their divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. As White rightly pointed out, they’re likely going to turn to former Patriot backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. It’ll be the first time Stidham attempts a pass in a game outside the preseason since 2023. The QB has posted just one win in four career NFL starts.

Meanwhile, some fans were disappointed in White.

“Ok, so Derrick White’s not perfect after all. 😁”

White did have a fair point about the Patriots struggling in Denver, though. Tom Brady was 0-3 in playoff games at Mile High. He lost to Jake Plummer in 2006 and then to Peyton Manning in the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship games.

However, not all the reactions were throwing shade at the Colorado native, as some understood where White’s love for the Broncos was coming from.

“Hate this but respect it. I’d still root for my teams if I played for another city, too,” a fan pointed out.

It does make a lot of sense if you look at it from White’s perspective.

After all, the Celtics star was born in Colorado, and even played college basketball for UCCS and the University of Colorado Boulder before getting drafted into the NBA in 2017.

So, even though White might be committed to Boston on the court, he still loves his home state, which is completely alright.

The Patriots are currently 5.5-point favorites for Sunday, who also possess a perfect 8-0 record on the road this season.