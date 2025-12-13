brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Calls Mount Against NBA Refs After Stephen Curry Wrongfully Punished vs Timberwolves

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Calls Mount Against NBA Refs After Stephen Curry Wrongfully Punished vs Timberwolves

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

As the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves today, the matchup has been competitive throughout. However, one moment drew the most attention: a controversial call on Warriors superstar Stephen Curry caused outrage across Dub Nation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The sequence occurred in the third quarter, with 6:40 left on the clock. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels set a screen, and Curry tried to move through it, causing a small back-and-forth that ended with Curry on the ground after what looked like a push from McDaniels.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the referees called Curry for the foul, drawing surprised reactions from the star, his teammates, the crowd, and even the announcers. Steve Kerr, despite objections from the crowd, didn’t challenge the play, which meant the foul stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved