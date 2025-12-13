Calls Mount Against NBA Refs After Stephen Curry Wrongfully Punished vs Timberwolves

As the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves today, the matchup has been competitive throughout. However, one moment drew the most attention: a controversial call on Warriors superstar Stephen Curry caused outrage across Dub Nation.

The sequence occurred in the third quarter, with 6:40 left on the clock. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels set a screen, and Curry tried to move through it, causing a small back-and-forth that ended with Curry on the ground after what looked like a push from McDaniels.

However, the referees called Curry for the foul, drawing surprised reactions from the star, his teammates, the crowd, and even the announcers. Steve Kerr, despite objections from the crowd, didn’t challenge the play, which meant the foul stuck.