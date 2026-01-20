Calls Mount Against Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama as Anthony Edwards Becomes All-Star Snub Victim

The NBA All-Star Game starters have been announced with a major surprise (the unpleasant kind). Anthony Edwards was not among the five players who made it from the Western Conference. It has turned into a deeper sinking feeling because there were no positional restrictions this year…

Although the stats favored Edwards, Stephen Curry still won. So far this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has averaged 29.6 points, which is better than Curry’s 27.6 points per game. Not just that, Edwards has been the better shooter, playing for a team that boasts a better record than the Golden State Warriors.

However, from a voting standpoint, technically, it wasn’t Curry who took Edwards’ starting spot. Rather, it was San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, as it came to a tiebreaker between the two young stars. This situation called for a weighted score, but Edwards missed out due to fan voting.

The reality naturally infuriated the fanbase, as it does these days. They pointed out that, despite LeBron James’ historic All-Star starter streak coming to an end this season, they’re more frustrated by Curry continuing to benefit from this privilege despite playing on a struggling Warriors team.

NBA fans try to make sense of Stephen Curry’s selection over Anthony Edwards

Every season, there’s intense debate on who deserves a spot in the coveted All-Star Game, but more often than not, people seem to agree with the final result. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case within the Western Conference this time around.

“Stephen Curry being over Anthony Edwards as an All-Star starter is a complete joke,” a fan commented.

““Stephen Curry” in the big 2026, carrying the Warriors absolutely nowhere. Anthony Edwards was robbed 😒,” another observer wrote.

At this point, there’s no rational basketball argument that can justify Curry’s place in the starting lineup over Edwards. One can simply attribute it to the Warriors legend still having crazy fan appeal in his 17th year in the league, amidst growing fitness concerns.

“Anthony Edwards snubbed. Steph over Ant is just a legacy vote; it’s not close this year,” another fan posted.

“Wemby snuck in?” an observer wondered.

Edwards ranked fourth in the West in player voting and fifth in media voting. It’s the fan voting (seventh) that pulled him down badly in a tie with the Spurs star. Bear in mind that fans have a 50% vote, the biggest piece of the pie, alongside NBA players and the media panel with a 25% share each.

“This Steph Curry gimmick as an all-star starter needs to end. Anthony Edwards has been better for 3 years. This year, it isn’t even really a contest. Not to mention the Warriors are a BAD team. Smh,” one of them stated.

Statistically, Edwards is averaging career-high numbers. His points per game and true shooting percentages have also shown a gradual uptick over the years. The Timberwolves star has been shooting an absurd 61.1% in clutch time. Curry, on the other hand, is shooting 43.8% in clutch time this season.

It’s clear the NBA community isn’t happy with Curry’s selection as a starter for this season’s All-Star Game, even though the veteran has carried the Warriors once again. They are evidently developing a bigger heart for Edwards, who has had his share of heartwarming moments with the fans.

Kevin Love remains the last Timberwolves All-Star starter from 2014. Edwards will likely be selected by coaches as a reserve for the fourth straight year.