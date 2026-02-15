Calls Mount for Dunk Contest’s Cancelation After Jaxson Hayes, Jase Richardson’s Terrible Show

The NBA Dunk Contest, once the crown jewel of All-Star Weekend, may have hit a new low tonight. After an underwhelming 2026 showing, fans and analysts were prompted to question its very existence on social media.

Through the 80s and 90s, the NBA Dunk Contest featured elite stars like Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Clyde Drexler, and, later on, Vince Carter. However, tonight’s showing by the likes of Jaxson Hayes (Los Angeles Lakers), Jase Richardson (Orlando Magic), Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs), and eventual winner Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat) was a testament to how low the standards have dropped in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Fans will remember the iconic Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon battles between 2016 and 2020 as probably the last time when there was actual ‘serious’ competition in the contest. The NBA adopted the event as a permanent All‑Star Weekend fixture in 1984 in Denver, but in recent years, the level of star power involved in the NBA Dunk Contest has seen some decline.

Since 2000, only 15 All‑Stars have entered the contest, and from 2019 to 2023, no All‑Star hoopers featured at all. We went from names like MJ, Kobe Bryant, and Mr. Carter to Mac McClung, a G‑Leaguer who has become the face of the contest (three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion) with limited NBA minutes. In the wake of the terrible 2026 event, fans seem to have lost interest in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Has the Slam Dunk Contest lost its shine? Fans react

To the outside world, calls to scrap the Slam Dunk Contest might feel like an overreaction. However, there might be some justification for these suggestions. After tonight’s displays, some fans even wanted NBA players banned from the Dunk Contest moving forward.

One of the major issues that fans and reporters mention is that the dunks just don’t look ‘original’ anymore. Most of the foundational concepts – free‑throw line attempts, between‑the‑legs, over‑a‑person, reverse 360s – have been done and replayed endlessly on social media. Technically, this may make insane dunks now seem like the bare minimum to the average NBA fan.

Hayes later revealed that he most likely won’t be back for the Dunk contest in the future. But one fan believed he did not deserve to be there in the first place, while labelling the event ‘mundane’.

The excitement is further drained by multiple retries and generous scores for mediocre dunks. This low-stakes environment, combined with the high risk of injury or embarrassment for little prestige, gives stars every reason to stay away.

Here’s another post on X revealing why fans were left disappointed after tonight’s sub-par displays while highlighting Bryant’s poor outing.

Also, the factor of risk-reward for stars makes them hesitate from participating in the contest. They risk injury or embarrassment for relatively little prestige. This is exactly what happened to Richardson tonight. Fans took to social media to express their concerns following his unsuccessful attempt in the second round, which almost left him with a possible concussion.

A different angle of the incident only highlighted the danger of the failed attempt.

Another fan called the Dunk Contest ‘absolute trash’ as they compared it to previous editions that were much more entertaining.

One could argue that the NBA Three‑Point Contest and the All‑Star Game brand do more for their brand image.

The recent Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament was a huge hit among basketball fans. X user @jacobtheclipper dropped a possible alternative to the Slam Dunk contest that is similar to the 1-on-1 concept.

Ultimately, the Slam Dunk Contest still has structural value as a showcase for creativity and athleticism.

Considering the Slam Dunk Contest’s legacy and impact on the sport of basketball, the focus should be on meaningful changes and getting big names involved, rather than just cancelling the contest altogether.