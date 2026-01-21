Calls Mount for Jeanie Buss to Be Fired as Details of LeBron James Feud, Family War Emerge

Division, dysfunction, and a $10 billion sale. Most people are aware that Jeanie Buss sold the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Watler in 2025. However, only a few realize the years of sibling chaos that led to the collapse of a family empire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In 1979, Jerry Buss acquired the Lakers and reshaped them into a family business. However, before he died in 2013, one fear lingered. He believed his six children would clash over control. That warning proved accurate. Public disputes followed for years. In 2017, Governor Jeanie Buss removed her brother Jim as basketball chief. Soon after, Jim and Johnny attempted to seize authority within the organization.

In 2024, tensions shifted again. Meanwhile, younger brothers Jesse and Joey worried Jeanie planned a sale. Concerns grew after private complaints about LeBron James and trade discussions. Therefore, relatives explored ways to retain ownership. However, Jeanie said Mark Walter wanted to purchase the franchise, and she agreed. By late October 2025, a $10 billion agreement closed. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to ESPN reporter Baxter Holmes, team insiders say Buss viewed LeBron James as self-important. She actively rejected the narrative that labeled him a franchise hero after he signed in 2018.

Moreover, she resented the control James exercised through Klutch Sports. However, concerns deepened later. Those same sources said her frustration grew with James’s attitude following the Lakers’ decision to draft his son, Bronny James.

“And when the Lakers drafted James’ son Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 draft, Jeanie privately remarked that James should be grateful for such a gesture, but she felt that he wasn’t, people close to the team told ESPN.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such shocking revelations on a Wednesday morning deeply disturbed the NBA community. They have now joined hands and filled social media platforms with one simple demand, and that is to remove Jeanie Buss from the Lakers picture.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans spew out anger against Jeanie Buss

“FIRE JEANIE,” one of the fans commented on X. Clearly, the mismanagement following the Russell Westbrook episode that started in 2021 and continued till 2023, clashing with LeBron James, has upset the masses.

Another one wrote, “I hate Jeanie so much, bro.” Now that Baxter Holmes’ report has unveiled the ugly truth behind the closed doors at the LA Lakers, fans just cannot contain their discontent with Buss.

Sharing similar sentiments, a fan added, “Yea she needs to go NOW.” Well, as the Governor of the organization, Jeanie Buss will be around the franchise “for the foreseeable future.” Meanwhile, reports confirm a minimum five-year term. So, she will likely stay unless she resigns or someone asks her to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, another fan blasted Jeanie Buss for mismanaging the Lakers for nearly a decade, leaving them playoff-less until LeBron arrived. They credit James for making the team competitive, winning a championship, and securing key players like Anthony Davis. They also argue her pride led to coaching mistakes, ignored LeBron’s guidance, and claim she should never control any sports franchise again, fueling fan frustration.

Lastly, someone mentioned, “Maybe Jeanie forgot when they were signing Deng and Mozgov as top free agents, he saved the Lakers.” This references the Lakers’ infamous 2016 free agency mistakes under Jeanie Buss, who approved massive contracts for Luol Deng, four years $72 million, and Timofey Mozgov, four years $64 million. Executives treated them as top acquisitions after Kobe Bryant retired. The moves became a symbol of poor management, draining cap space, and frustrating fans eager for a championship rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it looks like the fandom has gone against Jeanie Buss after years of hidden truth saw the light of day on Wednesday. Now, will the NBA community’s demands be fulfilled? Who knows?