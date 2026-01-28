Calls Mount for Karl-Anthony Towns Trade After “Embarrassing” Russell Westbrook Moment Goes Viral

Twice in the same season against the same opposition, Karl-Anthony Towns’ flaws have been exposed. For months, head coach Mike Brown suggested KAT needs more time as he is undergoing the biggest adjustment among all Knicks. However, his poor play against Russell Westbrook only helped fuel more trade rumors among the critics.

The moment against the Sacramento Kings occurred during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. With 7:26 left, Karl-Anthony Towns had the possession and was looking for a scoring opportunity. After a few dribbles, it was the former Knicks, now Kings star, Precious Achiuwa, who was credited with the steal and ended the play with a running layup. But the hero of the play was veteran Russell Westbrook.

Broadie stood up to the 7-foot Knicks center and didn’t even let him turn. Westbrook screamed ‘NO’ after KAT turned the ball over for an easy scoring opportunity for the Kings. This was clearly not on Brown’s tactics, but simply a lack of effort from Karl-Anthony Towns. It’s not the first time that the $53 million star was called out for his lack of effort.

It happened earlier this month, during the Knicks’ 112-101 loss to the Kings. With less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Towns drove and fell after he was stripped in the paint by Precious Achiuwa. Falling was not an issue, but his lack of effort to get back on defense led to an uncontested offensive rebound by Achiuwa. The sequence ended with Sacramento’s Russell Westbrook nailing a wide-open corner 3-pointer to give the Kings a 17-point lead.

Naturally, the head coach noted it and called it out in the post-game conference. “If he at least gets down the floor, long rebound, he’s going to get it because he’s trailing the play,” said Brown. “We watched the play at halftime, and he didn’t even cross half-court. That sums up what our night was.”

Even the fans at the Garden haven’t been kind to KAT. After failing to beat an undersized guard, the people on social media have also turned against the Knicks star.

Fans pile misery on Karl-Anthony Towns with trade demand

Towns’ production is down across the board this year under Brown compared to last year under Tom Thibodeau. Yet, his play against the Kings was not an issue of tactics, a fan clearly stated, “this is embarrassing asf i can’t lie.” The $53 million center’s 46.9% field goal percentage is a career low, and he’s shooting just 36.3% from three.

In fact, his paint finishing has dropped significantly from previous seasons, a concerning trend for a seven-footer who built his reputation on efficient scoring. Meaning, not enough confidence to dominate the paint. A fan wrote, “anybody can lock up towns.” It’s not just fans trolling KAT. As the Knicks lost 121-90 to the Pistons, his box score was filled with just 6 points and 6 turnovers, which prompted Celtics legend Paul Pierce to take a dig.

“I can get u 6 pts 1rb 1ast in 22mins in the league right now 😂😂😂”. The tweet from The Truth got over 3 million views. Similarly, a fan mocked KAT for losing out to Westbrook. “softest big man of all time 😂😂😂.” While his fit issues persist, coach Brown has found some alternatives to solve the problem. Earlier this month, Karl-Anthony Towns did not feature in the remaining 9:24 minutes during the Knicks’ tight 123-114 win over the Blazers.

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

Mike Brown explained afterward that he was rolling with hot hands. “If I think a group is rolling, I’ll keep a group out there.” The proof was in the pudding, as the Knicks ran away 31-20 without Towns. Brown either used Mitchell Robinson at center or went with a small lineup. If Brown continues to use a small lineup, Towns’ future is seemingly set away from New York.

A fan seemingly confirmed the notion. “Why KAT look like a big ass person and can’t even post up a point guard being a centre, I guess the rumours are true.” Recent reports from Marc Stein also suggest that the Knicks haven’t been aggressive in their search for trade options, but “have tried to get a sense of what his market would be.”

Another netizen just piled on Karl-Anthony Towns, “Damn they really gotta trade KAT now.” With just days remaining for the trade deadline, there still could be a chance that Towns is traded and New York looks to upgrade their roster with Giannis Antetokounmpo.