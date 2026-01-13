Calls Mount for LeBron James to Retire After Ditching Lakers Huddle in Kings Loss

Nobody on the Lakers could be proud tonight. Luka Doncic dropped 42, only to lose to the Sacramento Kings, who have lost more games than the Purple and Gold have won this season. A lot didn’t go the Lakers’ way. They didn’t shoot the ball well, nor could they contain the Kings. But most of all, they looked out of energy once again. The focus this time is on LeBron James,

A fan furiously reacted to some of James’ highlights from this game. He didn’t play bad, scoring 22 points. But his demeanor could have used some help. Aside from reacting to a few defensive sequences, the fan was beyond perplexed to see LeBron James sitting alone, at the corner of the bench.

“This is the s—t that makes me f—–g lose it with LeBron. We got JJ Redick trying to talk to the team right? Where is LeBron? Anybody see LeBron? He’s over there pouting like a little b—h!”, the fan unleashed his anger.

Well, not the first time these concerns have emerged this season. Notably, James’ former teammate Kendrick Perkins says his body language is a key giveaway about how James feels about his team. Perk is of the opinion that he appears distant from the group, which could mean he wants to leave the Lakers.

Although we are in the ripe of the trade season, there are no rumors around LeBron James just yet. The decision to play further or not will take place next summer. But the Lakers fans who watched a deflated James not participating in the huddle are imploring him to make that decision right away.

LeBron James urged to retire

“LeBron should just retire midseason atp,” one fan wrote, taking the Lakers’ situation in account. James could have left the Purple and Gold during the summer. But instead, he opted in for a final season, hoping the team would fill out with suitable role players. That hasn’t worked out like that just yet, and the Lakers are also dipping into mediocrity.

Currently in Year 23, some fans believe LeBron James just doesn’t have the energy to deal with Lakers imploding since his return. “Bro is tired. He is like I should be doing grandpa s–t, and here I am dealing with Ayton,” a fan mentioned. Given the situation, the Lakers can’t pin everything on the Akron Hammer.

His engagement is one of the many issues JJ Redick is facing at the moment. Notably, the Lakers can’t convert looks from beyond the arc, shooting below 20% against the Kings. This was also the third straight loss for them. Likewise, fans have growing belief that James is checked out of the Lakers circus.

Some feel he is planning a perfect retirement next season, saying, “Retire in Cleveland for year 24…?”. It could be a storybook return to Cleveland or any other team. As a free agent, that choice rests solely on LeBron James. But there’s a section of fans that can’t see James’ antics anymore.

“Biggest man child drama queen in the league. can’t wait to see overall NBA improvement once he peaces out,” one fan said about his body language. The thing is, as long as the Lakers struggle with their system and injuries, there doesn’t seem to be any inspiration for the team. LeBron James, at 41, can only do so much with Luka Doncic as the main focus.

His demeanor is a serious issue without question. It drags the team’s morale down, which is pivotal in games such as the loss against the Kings. But until the Lakers don’t show any improvements on the court, the problems will continue to persist.