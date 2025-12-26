Calls Mount for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Star Exits Rockets Game Without Handshakes

LeBron James’ twentieth Christmas Day game ended in a disaster. The Houston Rockets walked into Crypto.com Arena and destroyed the Lakers. A 96-119 result at the end of the matchup. But that’s not all. Bron’s performance and the walkout post-game have taken center stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the fourth quarter ended and the game tilted in Houston’s favor, James, without shaking hands with anyone, walked into the tunnel. That’s pretty unlikely for the 40-year-old to do. The NBA community has grown up watching the Chosen One being all smiles and hugs even in defeats. Moreover, it’s more of a custom that players exchange handshakes and words irrespective of the results.

But looks like LeBron James wasn’t in a jolly mood for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, fans took over social media, calling this move “childlike behavior”. Finishing with 18 points in 32 minutes didn’t sit well with LeBron James. But his post-game antics enraged the audience, who are now asking the Los Angeles Lakers to trade him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset fans take over the internet after LeBron James’ odd behavior

“Trade this washed 👑 already,” someone commented on X. Now, the Houston Rockets are the best rebounding team in the NBA. And as predicted by many experts, the Lakers were going to struggle. However, a 48-25 rebounding battle that clearly Ime Udoka’s boys took home seems unreal. Moreover, LA surrendered 17 offensive rebounds. And looking closely at the gameplay, LeBron James could be blamed for a few of those. Hence, the trade claims.

Meanwhile, “He knows he’s drawing attention by doing this,” another one wrote. It only seems natural that attention follows James. According to the fans, the superstar forward only left the arena because he wanted the spotlight. Or, you could say, he was turning all heads towards himself, away from the Lakers debacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s time to move on,” a comment read. At 40, you can cut LeBron James some slack for not going full throttle on every possession, but this one defeat crossed the line. When you’re listed at 6’9”, the bare minimum still has to look better than that.

Imago Credits: Imagn

Someone wrote, “52 mil for this LA, and his son is stealing 7 min as well.” Well, Bronny James played for 3 minutes and scored 3 points. But LeBron, who is earning $52 million this season, such performance and post-game walkout just doesn’t add up for the fans. What matters to the audience is a player’s ability to show up when the team needs them. And clearly, James failed to read that memo on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, a fan, without sugarcoating, called out LeBron James’ no-greetings move. They commented: “No Game, No Class, and a career extended and enhanced by PEDs will be Lebron’s legacy. ¡Adiós, Amigo!” Here, the fan labels the Akron Hammer’s legacy as overrated, accuses him of lacking true skill and sportsmanship, and claims his long career was artificially extended through performance-enhancing drugs, ultimately dismissing the legend by insisting his impact will fade into obscurity.

Christmas night turned upside-down. Therefore, the loss stung deeper than the score ever could. LeBron James’ silent walk to the tunnel spoke louder than cheers, boos, or rebounds. Meanwhile, fans felt betrayed, emotions spilling across timelines. At 40, grace still matters. However, spotlight moments demand accountability. Well, legacy debates roar louder when exits feel colder than the defeat itself.