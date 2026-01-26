Calls Mount on Charles Barkley After Kevin Durant Reignites Rivalry

After Christmas Day, Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA returned, and they are already in the midst of controversy. The Chuckster dissed another analyst, suggesting Karl Malone has passed away despite the Jazz legend being alive. However, he also did not shy away from criticizing current players, which Kevin Durant did not appreciate.

While showing highlights from the Washington Wizards‘ 119-115 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Barkley delivered his assessment of the crowd at the Spectrum Center. He immediately roasted fans for attending the game. “If you went to this game, you had nothing to do today.” KD asked a pertinent question while siding with the teams, retweeting the original video. “Did yall laugh?”

On paper, the jab from Chuck did make sense. Hornets are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost nine consecutive games and find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Both franchises have faced criticism over the years for being stagnant and not showing signs of growth as a club. The last time the Hornets made it to the playoffs was 10 years ago in 2016, which is the longest drought in the NBA at the moment, while the Wizards’ last playoff appearance was in 2021. But this game was different.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 15,698 fans in the Spectrum Center got their money’s worth. The Hornets prevented a fourth-quarter comeback by the Wizards and recorded a 119-115 victory. This game had 15 lead changes and stayed competitive throughout, with Tre Johnson scoring a career-high 26 points for the Wizards and Alex Sarr adding 24. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 21 points, while Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each contributed 20.

That’s why Kevin Durant did not find it funny when Charles Barkley dunked on the fans witnessing this game. It adds another chapter to their historic back-and-forth. Even fans sided with KD and attacked Chuck for the apparent dig. But what the Rockets star and netizens missed was Chuck also praising the Hornets team during that segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being 12th in the East, Barkley stated, “They got some good young players. They’re getting better, you just want them to get better.” In fact, the Hall of Famer fought with Shaq and said patience was needed for the Charlotte franchise. “They have been awful for a long time; I’m giving the Hornets their flowers.” The biggest supportive action was when he guaranteed playoff action for the team. “The Hornets are making the play-in GUARANTEED!”

But most missed it and were only focused on Barkley’s previous statement, which didn’t sit right with many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans and Kevin Durant continue their beef with Charles Barkley

Recently, Chuck blamed KD and his methods of winning championships. “This version of Durant, with all of the changing of teams and everything. The way he chose to do it is the worst possible way that he could’ve done it for his legacy,” Le Batard stated on his show. This take of not respecting the players and the league is why a netizen added, “He gave a monologue first night back about how they don’t shit on the league, and the next day says this. We’re over the bit.”

It’s not the first time that Durant has sent a response towards the former player turned analyst. It was last year when Charles Barkley called Durant a “bus rider” during the two championships he won with the Golden State Warriors. This was despite KD being Finals MVP on both occasions. So, Durant responded savagely, with a ringless jab. “He never knew what it’s like to remove your ego so you can go out there and help a city or town win a championship. It was all about him, his whole life, his whole career,” said Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid their long-standing feud, fans have seemingly now supporting KD. Because of Barkley’s statement, one fan was upset with the entire show. “I genuinely believe this show is the worst thing to ever happen to basketball.” While another praised NBC and Amazon for stepping up their game. “That’s why nbc and prime post game shows are much better.”

The criticism is not just from fans but from former NFL player Doc Holliday, as well. On his Twitter, he uploaded a 3-minute video and asked a similar question that KD asked. “What’s the appeal with Charles Barkley?” Another fan was very blunt with their opinion. “Charles is the grumpy old man..I don’t take none of his takes seriously.”

What made Inside the NBA and Charles Barkley stand out was their personality traits. Not afraid to call out the league, owners, and even the players. But sometimes that line is crossed.