Calls Mount on ESPN’s Doris Burke After Isaiah Hartenstein Flop in OKC-Timberwolves

In the frenetic chaos of a second-quarter rebound scrap—where elbows fly, and every inch of paint feels like contested territory—Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert swung his right arm wide, a classic box-out move gone slightly haywire. What followed was a split-second drama that had Paycom Center buzzing and social media erupting: Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein crumpled to the floor, clutching his face as if he’d just absorbed a haymaker from the French defensive titan.

But here’s the twist that turned heads and sparked endless replays- Gobert’s arm barely grazed him. If at all. Slow-motion footage revealed the lightest of brushes, perhaps the gentlest of touches, a whisper of a fingertip against Hartenstein’s cheek, more accidental than aggressive.

Officials huddled, reviewed the play for a potential hostile act, and… dinged Gobert with a technical foul anyway. Crew chief Josh Tiven later explained it as excessive arm flailing, not the non-contact flop many fans screamed it was.

Hartenstein, the 7-foot German enforcer who’s no stranger to the grind, sold it with the conviction of an Oscar contender: clutching, collapsing, and drawing the whistle that fueled Timberwolves’ frustration amid a tight Western Conference clash.

ESPN’s Doris Burke, who was on the broadcast tonight, voiced her confusion in real time, saying, “Does he get the tip of his nose?” She also added on Gobert’s movements, “There’s no need to do that. But I don’t know if I’d give him a hostile act or a technical on that.”

Play-by-play announcer also chimed in, noting, “Minnesota is saying that Hartenstein flopped… It was a delayed reaction to the contact from Gobert. Quite delayed.”

The officiating crew immediately reviewed the play for a potential hostile act, but the technical foul remained. According to crew chief Josh Tiven, this was the update on the review:

“Upon review, there is a flail by Gobert that catches Hartenstein on the nose and that will be assessed a technical foul.” Gobert was also initially given a loose-ball foul, but it was overturned after a Minnesota challenge.

Earlier in the 2025 playoffs, their battles had already simmered with history-tinged flair (Burke once invoked French-German tensions after Gobert posterized him in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals).

According to the Pool Report after the game, Tiven also added that the referees confirmed “contact to the bridge of the nose by Gobert” through the replay, though it looked unclear on the broadcast.

Fan Reactions to the Gobert–Hartenstein Technical Foul Controversy

Social media erupted after Rudy Gobert was hit with a technical foul for contact with Isaiah Hartenstein, and fans immediately pointed out what was perceived as a blatant exaggeration from the Thunder center, with one fan writing. “And that’s a pretty obvious flop from Hartenstein on the alleged ‘hostile act.’”

It echoed the widespread belief that Hartenstein’s reaction simply did not match the actual contact on the video.

Imago Nov 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates after his team’s win over the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Many questioned where Gobert even made any significant contact, with one observer stating, “Did Rudy even hit him? Even the OKC crowd seems a little dubious of that from Hartenstein.” The moment was polarizing, especially because even the OKC faithful were confused with the replay.

The outrage continued to grow, with many pointing towards the broadcast’s handling of the situation. One viewer demanded accountability from the ESPN desk, writing, “Hey Dave and Doris feel free to acknowledge that Hartenstein just flopped for everyone on planet earth to see on national television?????” Fans felt that the commentary lacked honesty compared to what replays showed.

Another comment directly called out ESPN’s coverage, reading, “Why are the @ESPNNBA announcers even pretending that Gobert made ANY contact with Hartenstein? It was 100% acting, and a flop. These officials and announcers are insane.”

The sentiment highlighted how the call showcased a frustration with the consistency of the officiating, especially during the NBA Cup’s intense play.

Finally, some demanded a more assertive judgment from the desk, with one comment calling them out: “Like nah man, the ESPN commentators need to call this one out. Utterly ridiculous.” The reaction summed up the disbelief.