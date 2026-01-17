Calls Mount on LeBron James for Ruining Lakers Culture After Ex-Celtics Star’s Harsh Verdict

Another loss has not only raised questions about the Lakers’ rotation. Now the doubt is on team chemistry. Kendrick Perkins has put the Los Angeles locker room under the microscope and the blame squarely on the leadership. Contrary to how it tends to go in a Perk vs Bron debate, the LakeShow is agreeing with the ESPN analyst.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After going 5-8 in the last 13 games and no improvement, Perkins is deviating from his ‘Carry the hell on’ approach and wanting the Lakers to change it up. He made a big demand for team culture during his latest appearance on ESPN>

“That’s not a team, that’s a bunch of individuals,” Perk very directly pointed at the Lakers’ visible communication breakdown. “I’m willing to bet everything that I have that is not a group chat with the Lakers, I’m willing to bet there’s no team dinners on the road…that’s showing up to work, do your job, everybody go their own way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His statements describe a jarring observations fans have made recently. They’ve noticed LeBron James was absent on certain team events like Deandre Ayton’s Caribbean cookout during practice.

Bron has also been conspicuous by his absence in team meetings. Because of the evidence they’ve noticed, fans are agreeing with Perk’s blistering take. Even if the Celtics champ has fallen out of LeBron James’ favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James’ gets the brunt of Kendrick Perkins’ tirade

Kendrick Perkins’ comments hit a nerve when fans compared the Lakers record before and after Lebron James made a delayed 23rd season debut. The Lakers had a hot 19-7 start with Luka Doncic in the lead and Austin Reaves on a breakout season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But mounting injuries have slowed them down and fans noticed that Bron is not taking charge. They go as far as to say, “He ain’t lying bro, they a– tweaking or or Lebron a– messing up the team bro, bald homie said they were 19-7 before bron came back which is TRUE so aye bro it’s LeBron man, LeBron didn’t want that AR n Luka new look he still want to be face of the lakers.”

It might be extreme to imply that Bron would hold the team back to remain the face of the team. He and Luka Doncic have learnt to coexist in the team. But there’s more to be demanded from the roleplayers. And they felt that James is getting mad about the lack of effort since the dead stare he sent Deandre Ayton’s way.

But for the fans, they expect Doncic, JJ Redick, and James to improve the locker room morale. “Thats on Lebron for not creating a culture outside of himself. Its on JJ as the coach. Its on management for trading away every player every trade deadline. Lakers are a poverty franchise walking Look at every franchise Lebron left.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start, fans were confident the Lakers were contenders because of Luka Doncic and were loving Austin Reaves’ undrafted to second option trajectory. James’ return in November brought a noticeable change. Particularly Reaves was unable to adapt to James deviating from the jumper. Since being deprived of AR’s explosion, fans have claimed, “They were not like this before LeBron came back.”

They’re also shifting the blame to others like Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, and Ayton. But it’s getting to a point where the more radical suggestions are coming up. “They need to make some serious trades. I’m talking to big names like Luka and [Reaves]!”

For the Lakers’ faithful, the “individuals” excuse has worn thin, and the blame is being directed squarely at the most senior player on the team. “That’s because of LeBrons “Leadership”. He is and always has been about himself, and that rubs off on everyone else bc the “Leadership” sets the standard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also been the other thing about LeBron James’ agent. Since Rich Paul launched his podcast, the critics are not only skeptical about him talking about the business he’s involved in, but also connect his opinions to James. That became concerning because of his Austin Reaves comments endangering the camaraderie between the players.

And there are occasions where Bron has to focus more on distancing himself from Paul’s opinions instead of the team which makes people say, “Before LBJ there was harmony… actually before Rich Paul’s mouth… there was harmony…”

This perceived selfishness has led many to even defend James either by pointing out Perk’s bias since he was unfollowed/blocked or by mentioning a technicality. “Bronny James literally messaged the Lakers team group chat that AD had been traded. Perk, shut the f— up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So that group chat exists. But chemistry? That’s open-ended.