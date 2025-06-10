Calls Mount on Knicks to Hire Stephen A. Smith-Backed Candidate as Celtics Coach Emerges in HC Appointment

“You don’t fire Thibodeau with three years and $30 million on a contract extension that won’t kick in until next season because you lose in the conference finals. You fire Thibodeau because you want to. But it’s unclear where the Knicks go from here.” These words by Yahoo! Sports reporter Vincent Goodwill certainly highlighted how the Knicks are heading into uncertain territory. As if firing the head coach under whom the team had their best run in 25 years wasn’t enough, now the front office has to find a better alternative. Fortunately, there isn’t any absence of good options. In fact, right off the bat, 3 options are already standing out prominently, with one set to raise some eyebrows.

Former NBA players Stephen Jackson & Vernon Maxwell recently released another episode of the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast. During the segment, a caller highlighted that the Knicks have currently been linked to Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, and Chris Finch. Jackson went on to endorse 2 out of 3 options, stating that “I think, uh, J Kidd, and Udoka are in wonderful situations. Wonderful situations”. At the same time, he added that “Chris Finch, I don’t think he’s in a position, and has a big enough name to be wanted in New York. He, I don’t think he’ll make it to New York. But, like I said, JK and Udoka, they in great situations”.

Maxwell agreed with both Jason Kidd and Chris Finch as potential replacements. However, Jackson did not just stop there. He made quite an unconventional choice by endorsing Mark Jackson. Surprisingly, even Maxwell agreed with that, saying “I mean, god-fearing man, I mean, I just don’t understand it, man. I mean, give this man a chance, man”. Why is it an unconventional choice, you ask?

Well, because the former NBA player and former Golden State Warriors head coach hasn’t been a part of the NBA coaching world for the last 11 years. During his tenure as Warriors HC, he was accused of being homophobic by saying that team president Rick Welts and then player Jason Collins were ‘going to hell’ because of their sexual orientation. Despite that, and the allegations of intense religious rhetoric, the two hosts want the 60-year-old back. After all, according to Jackson: “He hasn’t done nothing, or said nothing, worse than the president has.”

via Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 25: ESPN analyst Mark Jackson looks on prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 110-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Stephen Jackson & Vernon Maxwell aren’t the only people who wish to give Mark Jackson a second chance. After all, Stephen A. Smith had also endorsed the idea recently. During a recent ESPN segment, he said, “I’m gonna always mention the name Mark Jackson”, because “this man was responsible for building Golden State before Steve Kerr was brought in and took over and piggybacked off of that”.

For modern Bay Area fans, it would probably be hard to imagine a world now without Steve Kerr. However, for many people who followed the team before the Kerr era, Mark Jackson played a major role in setting the foundation for the championship-contending roster. Before Jackson became HC in 2011, Golden State had only 2 winning seasons and 1 playoff appearance between 1994 and 2012. The coach arrived, and took the team to the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2012-13 season. The core, made up of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, and Festus Ezeli, had been in the league for three years or less. Under Jackson, this same young roster reportedly more than doubled their win total from the previous season, and established the shooting prowess of Curry and Thompson, aka the ‘Splash Brothers’. If Jackson was able to turn around a team then, he can do it again.

Jackson, Jason Kidd, and Chris Finch could have been the only 3 options, for now, to consider. However, why stop there? If a new head coach had to be selected, then why just look at the current and former HCs? The assistants also have some good options to pick from.

Stephen Jackson & Vernon Maxwell endorse Sam Cassell for Knicks HC: “I keep saying that name”

If there is one assistant coach who deserves a promotion, it is Sam Cassell. The 55-year-old has been a part of the NBA coaching world for over 17 years now, and has won at the highest level as both a player and a coach. The NBA GM Survey for the 2024-25 season, released back in October 2024, even named him as the best assistant in the NBA. Therefore, with the Knicks now offering a chance, shouldn’t he jump at it?

The ‘All the Smoke’ hosts did not waste time in also bringing up the Celtics assistant coach. Maxwell first said, “S—, Sam Cassell. I keep saying that name, i’mma keep saying it. I don’t know”. Fortunately, his co-host agreed with that name, since he believes that “Sam paid his dues”, and that “He won a chip as a coach”. Maxwell also added that “Yeah, and as, and s—, three four as a player. He deserve a chance. He done developed so many players in the m———–. I mean, so many guys he developed. So, he deserves a chance”.

via Imago Mar 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Why hasn’t Sam Cassell gotten a chance yet? Stephen Jackson himself put froward a theory back in June 2024. According to him, “Some people say he doesn’t interview good but what does that mean? The interview is in the education and experience is your best teacher. And he has all the experience in the world. So if you want to interview him, the interview should just be s—; my resume is right here”. Who knows? If the Knicks feel Mark Jackson is too controversial of a choice still, Cassell might have a choice.

