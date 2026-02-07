Calls Mount on Tom Brady to Replace $800M NBA Owner After Latest California Appearance

Tom Brady’s public appearances are never ‘low-key,’ especially with the influence he’s built even during his post-playing days. Whether it’s business, media, or ownership, Brady’s movements always land heavily with fans, and today was no different.

Today, Brady was present for an event tied to the launch of his memorabilia brand, CardVault, for its first California location. The event was at DOCO, a complex in downtown Sacramento, just a few steps from Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings. The visit itself was quite straightforward, and Brady even made an appearance within the arena, taking pictures with the Kings cheerleaders.

A figure like him showing up in an arena tied to an NBA team tends to invite bigger conversations, and he didn’t shy away from acknowledging Sac-Town as his choice to open his first California store.

“We thought strategically about where we wanted to open, and Sacramento was the first spot,” Brady explained during an interview. “I know how Sacramento loves its sports teams. And even when things aren’t going exactly the way fans want, they still show up. There’s incredible passion here.”

It was a compliment to the city, but also an acknowledgement of the state of the Kings. Under current owner and governor Vivek Ranadive, the founder of TIBCO Software who has owned the team since 2013, the team has built their new arena, but also faced constant relocation threats and what can only be described as an abysmal on court product.

Under him, the team has made the playoffs just once, back in 2023. Yet, Kings fans have been known across the league as some of the most supportive of their players, and everyone remembers how the ‘Light the Beam’ era felt like a rejuvenation.

This is where the idea of Brady stepping into an ownership role was sown for the fans.

Fans Immediately Push Tom Brady as the Answer Sacramento’s Been Waiting For

Social media didn’t take long to connect the dots once Brady was spotted within Golden 1 Center. Many saw this as a sign of ownership, with speculation rampant and fans openly begging for a change at the helm.

“Please buy the team Tom.”

For a team that has endured decades of instability and frustration, even the idea of Brady entering the picture is reassuring.

Others went further, pledging their loyalty to an ownership group that doesn’t even exist yet.

“If a ownership group involving Tom Brady buys the Kings I will buy a Tom Brady jersey so fucking quick.”

To be fair to him, Brady does own a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL, who recently received the #1 pick in the NFL Draft. There is some hope that he’d be able to lead the Kings through a rebuild as well.

Some supporters framed Brady as the solution the Sacramento’s biggest issue: irrelevance. His presence alone would create some buzz, and change how the organization is perceived.

“If @TomBrady buys the Kings, i KNOW it’ll always be a sellout. Even during rebuilding. We’ll finally have something to believe in.”

Brady‘s reputation as a culture builder is doing heavy lifting here, especially without any actual link to the team.

Not everyone was optimistic, however, with more cynical fans raising alarms about a potential relocation under Brady.

“He’s gonna buy the kings and try to move em to Vegas.”

That fear reflects the many relocations threats under past ownership, something that fans dread under the current group, which is already distrusted.

Still, the loudest voices were hopeful. For many, this wasn’t just a matter of logic or feasibility, but something deeper.

“Save my basketball fandom, GOAT @TomBrady.”

At worst, Brady’s appearance reopened a conversation Kings fans haven’t had in years: what if things could change at the top?