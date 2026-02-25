Calls to “Fire Steve Kerr” Grow After Jonathan Kuminga’s Hawks Debut Stirs Dub Nation

This is not the first time we’re hearing the words ‘fire Steve Kerr’ and ‘Jonathan Kuminga’ in the same sentence. The damning narrative on the Golden State Warriors’ head coach is back after Kuminga scored a season-high 27 points on his debut. Fresh off recovering from a bone bruise issue at the trade deadline, Kuminga’s efficient 9 of 12 shooting, along with seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, allowed the Atlanta Hawks to blow away the Washington Wizards by 21 points.

On a night where star forward Jalen Johnson was forced to exit early, Kuminga left an undeniable first impression. He became the first Hawks player to debut with more than 25 points under 30 minutes. He didn’t dominate the ball, but simply attacked in space and finished through contact and in transition, knocking down three-pointers within the flow of the offense. His efficiency stood out particularly, something he’s struggled with in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, the Warriors couldn’t have had a worse night. After looking like world-beaters against the Denver Nuggets in their previous game, they lost 113-109 to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans tonight. They missed both Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis and were completely dominated by Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey, who pieced them up for a combined 44 points, despite a combined 52 points from Moses Moody and De’Anthony Melton.

Kerr was very candid about his mishandling of Kuminga’s development with the Dubs after the trade.

“I’m sorry that it didn’t happen here, and I, you know, we all take ownership of that, and definitely things I could have done better,” Kerr confessed.

However, that apology from a few weeks ago is playing no part in saving him from the backlash.

Sour Dubs fans cannot help but lash out at Steve Kerr after Jonathan Kuminga’s first outing with freedom

It barely took seconds for reactions to start pouring in once clips of Jonathan Kuminga‘s Hawks debut surfaced. Much of the Warriors’ fanbase turned their frustration toward Steve Kerr.

“Kerr is such a dog s— coach man.”

The immediate emotional outburst was less about tonight’s box score than about the mismanagement of Kuminga’s talent over more than 4 seasons, along with fluctuating minutes. Although there were glimpses of him taking control of the Dubs offense alongside the veterans, Kerr could never really sustain it. Kuminga rightfully demanding accountability and consistent minutes didn’t help the situation, because certain minds were in a win-now mode.

Others didn’t bother explaining their stance, but just laid it out plainly.

“fire steve kerr,” an observer wrote.

No justification whatsoever, just a pure rejection of Kerr’s development and a buildup of tension from within the Warriors‘ ecosystem. Some fans were already predicting what would happen on March 21.

“Yeahhh he’s dropping 40 on the warriors whenever he plays them 😂.”

That’s the worst-case scenario. The former Dubs lottery pick who never worked in their own system is instantly thriving elsewhere and turning every matchup into a reminder of how poorly trades can age. Nothing fuels debate like a revenge game. Luka Doncic is averaging 33 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds over four games against the Dallas Mavericks, including two double-doubles and one triple-double. Just have your popcorn ready to watch Kuminga next month.

Another reaction leaned into the regret many might have for the trade now that things are settling down.

“This was without Jalen Johnson who was hurt in the 1st qtr. Yes it was against wizards but that was all him. Thanks warriors!!! Enjoy KP and his 1 game a month playing time. 😭😭😭,” a fan commented.

That response widened the lens, casting doubt on the return the Warriors got for Kuminga, especially given Porzingis’ extensive injury history. He has just played one game for his new team, and there’s absolutely no guarantee that he’ll reach the double-digit game mark, let alone sustain himself in the postseason.

Then came the hyperbole, and perhaps the most provocative statements of all.

“Told ya. Superstar they got for free. Steve Kerr terrorist.”

In this framing, Kuminga wasn’t just a developmental piece supplementing Curry, but rather a perceived suppressed star whose rise was inevitable the moment he escaped the constraints of the Warriors’ system.