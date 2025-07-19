Cam Johnson Clears Feelings on Jonas Valanciunas as Timeline for Lithuanian’s Nuggets Joining Confirmed

If there’s one thing Cam Johnson wants you to know, it’s that he’s not just here to smile politely and pose for Denver’s team photos. Nope — Cam Johnson came ready with takes, including his thoughts on the Nuggets’ newest mountain in the middle, Jonas Valanciunas.

“Those are three phenomenal players in terms of guys that are versatile, guys that have defined skill sets, guys that can really seem to contribute to what everyone is building here,” Cam Johnson said when talking about Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. Apparently, Denver’s front office has a clear vision… and for once, it’s not just the “let’s sign anyone who played with Jokic in pickup” strategy.

Now, Cam Johnson admitted he didn’t know these guys all that well before. It wasn’t exactly a Fast & Furious “family” situation. But like every savvy NBA vet, he’s been watching their games closely—probably with the same intensity we reserve for tracking flight prices.

“I’ve seen their games, I’ve seen them play, I’ve seen them over the course of my career and before I got in the league,” Cam Johnson said, adding how cool it was to see Denver’s front office execute a targeted offseason plan. And just like that, Cam Johnson officially became the unofficial PR guy for the Nuggets’ summer.

The Jonas Valanciunas Saga: A Euro Trip Without the Drama

The Jonas Valanciunas situation felt like one of those group chat plans where half the people want to go out, and the other half suddenly have a “thing.” Rumors swirled about EuroLeague’s Panathinaikos eyeing the 6-foot-11 big man, even though Valanciunas still had two years and $20 million left on his NBA deal. Talk about a double-booked calendar.

Jonas Valanciunas’ Lithuanian agent reportedly promised Panathinaikos that Denver would release him from his NBA contract to join the Greek club, without informing his American agent or the Nuggets. This caused drama as Denver, who traded for Valanciunas to back up Jokic, refused to let him go.

But Nuggets executive Ben Tenzer quickly threw water on the EuroBasket bonfire. “There’s been nothing but healthy conversations in terms of him honoring his contract and him excited to be a Nugget,” Tenzer said. And when pressed further, he doubled down with a firm, “No concerns.”

So, it turns out Denver didn’t need a backup plan for a backup center after all. The Valanciunas trade—officially executed with Sacramento for Dario Saric—became the cherry on top of an offseason sundae that also included Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

And while Valanciunas is suiting up for Lithuania at EuroBasket this summer, Nuggets exec Jonathan Wallace gave fans a peek at the timeline: “Their plan is for him to get here sooner than later, but still working through that,” Wallace said. In other words, Jonas is coming, just after a little Euro detour.

Let’s be honest: Cam Johnson hasn’t even unpacked his bags yet, but he’s already sounding like a Denver native. When asked about Nikola Jokic, Johnson delivered a glowing scouting report. “His best ability is just understanding where he is in space and where his teammates are in space at all times,” Cam Johnson said. And honestly, if Jokic’s passing were a Wi-Fi signal, Cam Johnson would never have a dead zone.

It gets better. Cam Johnson even joked about potentially swapping houses with Michael Porter Jr., the man he was traded for. “I don’t know if it will happen, but it’s being discussed right now,” he shared. Because in the NBA, apparently, you don’t just swap teams — you might swap zip codes too.

Denver fans didn’t waste time rolling out the welcome wagon either. While grabbing breakfast in Arizona, Cam Johnson got recognized by a table of Nuggets fans who wished him luck. “The reception has been incredible. It has been really positive for me. Just a chance at winning is something that I really relish and something that I’ll do everything in my power to contribute to,” Cam Johnson said.

Let’s recap this whirlwind offseason, shall we? The Nuggets lost a heartbreaker in Game 7 against Oklahoma City, so Tenzer and Wallace hit the upgrade button hard. Out went Michael Porter Jr., in came Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and of course, Jonas Valanciunas.

Valanciunas brings a solid 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2 assists per game — numbers that scream “let Jokic actually sit down for a change.” Meanwhile, Cam Johnson is fresh off an 18.8 points per game season with Brooklyn, and his off-ball movement with Jokic could be the basketball equivalent of peanut butter meeting jelly.

All in all, the Nuggets may not be breaking Instagram algorithms with flashy trades, but they’re stacking seasoned vets who know how to win. And Cam Johnson? Well, if his debut press conference is anything to go by, he’s ready to dive headfirst into Denver’s culture… possibly while house-hunting with Michael Porter Jr. on Zillow.