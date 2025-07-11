Cam Johnson Is Relieved of Key Career Problem as Nuggets Duo Confirm Major Challenge

For quite some time, the Nuggets fans were demanding a better supporting cast for their superstar Nikola Jokic. Even though his current contract talks are not exactly what the front office needed, they have brought in enough personnel as upgrades. With Cam Johnson, a lethal shooter and a potent defensive player, plus a veteran in Tim Hardaway Jr., among others. The two players seem delighted to play a key role for the Denver franchise and make them true contenders after recent disappointment.

The wounds of the loss to the eventual champions, the OKC Thunder, in the Conference semifinals are still fresh. That’s why the team traded away a fan favorite in Michael Porter Jr., who was part of the team for the past 7 years. The executives decided a change was needed, and Cam Johnson seemed to be key to it. In his last season for the Nets, the 28-year-old was efficient with his 18.8 points per game and even shot 39% from three-point range. And he seemed relieved to join the team, especially if he won’t be facing the Joker.

“Honestly, a big part of it is not to play against him no more, cuz he’s a problem. He’s just a problem. That’s it. Period,” Cam Johnson said. The praise wasn’t done yet. “It’s when, you know, one of the best players in the league and one of the best players in league history. From a pure numbers perspective, you’re not really touching his output over the past couple years. and it’s not accidental. Like he’s just that good.” That’s why he is excited to pair up with Nikola Jokic, and says the fans should be excited to.

Since the Joker will make plays that would make Johnson’s job even easier. But playing in Ball Arena is another challenge that even a veteran like Tim Hardaway Jr. will need some adjusting to. On The Young Man and The Three podcast, the 33-year-old stated issues of acclimating to the altitude. “Getting settled in Denver comfortably, and just getting used to that altitude, man. That’s all looking forward to be honest with you. Just getting used to that and working out there, get a feel for it, get an idea of how my body operates around that.”

The issue about altitude or breathing persists because of the city’s location 5,276 feet above sea level. Even the NBA two years ago had an article “Is impact of Denver’s altitude fact or fiction?” Wherein it reveals that the breathing is affected but can’t be directly quantified. So, definitely a change that Cam Johnson and Tim Hardaway Jr. will need to adjust to.

Cam Johnson’s future may have a Joker issue soon

As stated earlier, the 28-year-old is excited to partner up with the 3xMVP. However, the recent development hints at trouble in the praise for the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Per ESPN’s report, the Serbian star plans to delay extension talks until next summer and will not seek a new deal this year. By waiting another year, Joker will be eligible to add a fourth year to his extension at $77 million. There is no doubt that the Nuggets’ front office would match the offer, but whether their superstar will accept it is another matter.

Josh Kroenke, the owner, stated, “I’m not sure if he’s going to accept it or not, because we’re also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later.” According to him, they have always been transparent with Nikola Jokic and even in the future want that to continue. ” To be completely transparent, that’s the way we always are. And then he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we’ll support him in it.”

For now, it seems the ball is in Nikola Jokic’s court, and Kroenke doesn’t seem to be stressed about it. That’s why this was evident from his moves this summer. They have already added several key players, including Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. For now, we can all assume the aim is clear: to bring the championship back to the Mile High City with the Joker as the centerpiece.