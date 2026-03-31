Cam Thomas “Fell Into the Chaos” of Bucks Drama, Says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teammate After Sudden Waiver

At a time of uncertainty for the Milwaukee Bucks, fans were once again left frustrated. All the hype surrounding their midseason acquisition of Cam Thomas quickly faded when he was abruptly waived this month. It appears even his brief teammate was left stunned by the shocking move. With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s offseason status still uncertain, the harsh reality of the NBA business left Bobby Portis feeling some kind of way.

During his appearance on Run it Back, the show steered away from Giannis for a bit to talk about Cam Thomas’ very short tenure in Milwaukee. He was pretty honest about the situation when he said, “I just hate it happened to Cam.”

He reflected on the locker room camaraderie, enabling them to root for teammates’ success, even if it was for a short while. For Portis, the logic behind the roster downsizing is as mysterious to him as it is to those on the outside.

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“He probably just fell into a situation where, you know, he just fell into the chaos of everything that’s going on,” he added.

The ‘chaos’ he references is no exaggeration. Since signing Thomas in February following his release from the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks have struggled to find a pace. The offensive load tended to fall on Giannis while he didn’t have shooters, something that Cam was touted as having around him. With the Bucks opting to convert Pete Nance to a multi-year standard contract instead, Thomas finds himself a free agent at an uncertain time.

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With a 29-45 record, they’ve fallen out of playoff contention for the first time since 2016. It was also a season rife with Giannis’ potential trade out of Milwaukee. While the Greek Freak stayed, it plunged the Bucks roster into a volatile situation.

Bobby Portis is uncertain about the Giannis-Bucks’ instability

For most of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has expected more effort from his teammates. The trade deadline came and went, and he stayed despite rumors. That was until he got injured again, and the Bucks decided to shut him down for that reason.

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While Giannis clashed with the front office on giving up on the season, Bobby Portis has his own doubts about the chaotic situation unfolding within the team. He said that Antetokounmpo’s position is “up in the air” and he’s not confident if he’ll stay after this season.

The team hasn’t been able to fill Damian Lillard’s void, but they supposedly came close with Cam Thomas. He was hyped as a microwave scorer. Head coach Doc Rivers also compared him to Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams. So his waiver after only 18 games left fans confused.

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Portis is confident Cam Thomas will survive the ups and downs of the NBA business.

“Cam’s a good dude, though; he doesn’t say two words at all. He might say 10 words a week, you feel me? But I still like his makeup and everything he is, though. So I’m still rooting for Cam,” he said.

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Fans also hate that the Bucks waived him after March 1, the cutoff for playoff eligibility. That means Thomas can’t appear in the postseason for any team that might sign him, a situation that Portis calls “sad” all around, but he’s confident it’s far from the end of Cam Thomas’ career. The same confidence isn’t showing for his own team, though.