Cam Thomas Future Update: ESPN Insider Reveals Nets’ Plans as $24M Loss Looms

Cam Thomas just dropped the best season of his young career, 24 points per game, elite shot-making, and flashes of legit scoring stardom. Yet, the Brooklyn Nets are dragging their feet on a long-term deal, and it might cost them big.

Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, “Sources also say Thomas is showing an increasing interest in playing out next season on a $6 million qualifier for the right to enjoy true free agency next summer.” Translation: Thomas is ready to bet on himself and walk.

Brooklyn reportedly floated a two-year, $28M offer, a far cry from the $100M Thomas expected. If he signs the qualifying offer, he controls his fate next summer and gains a no-trade clause. For the Nets, that’s a short-term bargain but a long-term gamble. With a potential $24M payday waiting elsewhere, and no urgency from Brooklyn, this standoff is getting real, and Thomas may be edging towards his final season in black and white.

This is a Developing Story…