Cam Thomas Has 2 Words for Repeated Nets Snub as Kevin Durant Sends Message to 29 Other Teams

Facing off against the Brooklyn Nets and serving them a 96-120 blowout should be ticklish to Kevin Durant. Except he saw history repeat. And it made him empathetic towards one young talent in Brooklyn. However, said player, Cam Thomas, was a lot more biting in his response.

24-year-old Thomas has already faced extended setbacks in his short career. The latest one stings though. He was demoted from the starting lineup against the Houston Rockets. He still contributed 21 points off the bench.

Yet his displeasure with his downgrade was palpable in the post-game presser. His only response when asked about it was, “No comment.” It spoke volumes.

It’s not hard to see why he feels that way. Thomas recovered from a hamstring strain and came off a 20-game hiatus to lead the Nets to a 123-107 win over the Timberwolves on December 27. He scored 20 points that game, more than what anyone expected after a long absence.

He had another 13 points in the loss to the Warriors the next day. They played against the Kevin Durant-led Rockets for their first game of 2026. Thomas was surprisingly removed from the startling lineup despite Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, and Terance Mann sidelined with injuries. His remarkable consistency on his return also makes his demotion surprising.

It’s that time of the season when lineups are reworked, starters get sent to the bench, injuries mount and frustrations abound. A lot of other teams are facing this pressure now. At such a time, a superstar like Kevin Durant pulling attention to an underrated talent on the opposing team carries weight.

Kevin Durant bats for Cam Thomas’ potential

It feels like a pattern in Brooklyn. They once had Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. But repeated injuries meant these stars didn’t play at the same time to form a Big 3. All three showed frustration with offcourt drama and the dysfunction in lineups before taking trades out of the Nets.

The Nets’ latest move could drive Cam Thomas away too. Especially as Durant stated after the game, “I feel like Cam has a bright future.” That future isn’t necessarily in Brooklyn.

He indirectly addresses the other NBA teams to take notice of this young talent. “It just takes somebody to believe in his talent and his skill. Scorers and guys that score the basketball at a high rate, they get taken for granted in this league a bit.”

It also sounds like a subtle jab to Steph Curry and Draymond Green when KD says that defenders and playmakers get more love than scorers. But it’s Cam he explicitly bats for. “Hopefully somebody takes a chance on Cam and gives him what he deserves and puts the ball in his hands and builds around him and lets him grow into a player… Hopefully a team puts some trust in him.”

That team could very well be the Nets if they still value KD’s opinion.